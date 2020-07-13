UK to reopen additional visa application centres July 17

The British High Commission has disclosed plans to reopen additional visa application centres from July 17, 2020.

Information on its website titled ‘UK: Reopening of Additional Centres’ stated, “As UK Visas and Immigration continues its phased resumption of services, we will be reopening additional centres from the week of July 27th, in the following locations:

“Croatia (Zagreb), Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa), Malta (Valletta), Mauritius (Port Louis), Nigeria (Abuja, Ikeja, Victoria Island), Slovenia (Ljubljana).”

The commission had earlier disclosed that it would soon begin to receive visa applications from Nigerians willing to travel to the United Kingdom.

The commission noted that Nigerians hoping to visit the UK could do so once international flights resume in Nigeria.

Domestic flights resumed on Wednesday after the Federal Government had in March shut the country’s airspace to domestic and international flights as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued last week, the British High Commission in Abuja said visa application centres, which were initially suspended due to the pandemic, would reopen “when it is safe to do”.