UK suspends visa applications in Nigeria

The British High Commission has suspended visa applications in Nigeria pending when the UK ban is lifted.

In a letter by the British High Commission on UK visa application, it stated that in order to support the UK government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19, and associated variants of concern, UK visa and immigration will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria, until travel restrictions are lifted.

According to the British High Commission, the visit visas cover travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family and friends, undertaking short-term business activities, undertaking short-term studies (under 6 months), taking part in research or exchange programmes as an academic, research reasons (For example receiving private medical treatment).

“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK immigration rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place.

“You will not be able to request a refund of your visa fee once you have given your biometrics at a Visa Application Centre (VAC). If you already hold a valid visit visa and are intending to travel to England as a visitor from a red list country, you will not be allowed to enter,” the latter stated.

The British High Commission further stated that only when there are compelling and compassionate circumstances will visit visas be issued or entry permitted to visit England from a red list country whilst travel restrictions remain in place.

“There are only very limited exceptions to travel and entry requirements for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases,” the Commission added.

On Saturday, the UK Government said Nigeria has been added to the countries on its red list due to the discovery of COVID-19 Omicron cases linked to Nigeria.

According to the new protocol, non-UK and non-Irish citizens who are travelling in from Nigeria will not be allowed entry into the UK.