UK-Nigeria tech hub partners NerdzFactory to curb unemployment

The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, an initiative of the UK Government Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport to support the growth of the technology ecosystem in Nigeria, has partnered NerdzFactory to launch its design, product, and developer school.

The programme is aimed at equipping aspiring graphics and product designers, product managers, and software developers with world-class design, product, and development skills required to compete globally in the 21st Century and enable them to kick-start their careers in technology.

The programme will equip 200 young Nigerians across the six geo-political zones in the country in 2 cohorts of 100 participants each across the three tracks ranging from design, product and software development.

Each cohort of the programme is a two-month of virtual training that will be conducted online with the first cohort kicking off on November 22, 2021, while the second cohort of another 100 participants will commence January 10, 2022. Participants of the program will also gain access to mentorship and economic opportunities after the training.

The country director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, Adaeze Sokan stated: “As Nigeria’s Population continues to grow with a burgeoning number of resilient youths rising to the challenge to acquire and upskill themselves with digital and tech skills amidst the high rate of unemployment, we are pleased to offer support to Nigerian Youths and the tech-ecosystem at large through this capacity-building programme.”

The Nigerian Tech/ICT sector has proven to be a resourceful one, contributing 17.92 percent to Nigeria’s GDP, and as such, we affirm the role of digital talents in furthering the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP as the world continues to revolve as a global village- hence the global gig economy movement.

It is in this regard that one of the aims of this intervention programme is not only to close the unemployment and digital skills gap, but also provide a pipeline of digital enablement to tech SMEs and Startups seeking to work with digital talents in Nigeria to build solutions for both national and cross-border landscapes. This programme will also give room for talents to explore entrepreneurship work streams and we’re excited about our partnership with NerdzFactory to deliver on this impact’.

According to Ade’ Olowojoba, founding partner of NerdzFactory, NerdzFactory is delighted to be working with the UK Nigeria Tech Hub to train and mentor this crop of young Nigerians in gaining the necessary skills and exposure required for them to advance in the local and international tech ecosystem.

The programme is particularly interesting for us as an organization as it perfectly aligns with our organisation’s mission of empowering every individual, organization and institution to create a prosperous future. The programme forms an integral part of our organisation’s strategy to deliberately develop Africa’s human capital, create opportunities for young people to collaborate and thrive while also creating a pipeline of world class talent for both the local and global market.