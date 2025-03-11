The trade relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria has reached new heights, with total trade in goods and services rising to £7.8 billion in 2023, up from £6.9 billion in 2022.

As Nigeria solidifies its position as the UK’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, British businesses are increasingly recognising the country as a high-growth market, offering vast opportunities in energy, finance, retail, and other key sectors.

Reflecting this strengthening partnership, The Body Shop, the globally renowned ethical beauty brand, has officially launched in Nigeria.

The grand opening, held in Abuja on International Women’s Day, marks a milestone in UK-Nigeria trade relations and underscores the brand’s commitment to ethical business, sustainability, and female empowerment.

The launch event was attended by representatives from the British Government and Nigerian business leaders, celebrating the entry of the UK brand into the Nigerian market.

With Nigeria’s economy showing resilience and growth, The Body Shop’s arrival signals increasing confidence in the country’s retail sector and consumer market.

Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop has been a pioneer in ethical consumerism, advocating for fair trade, sustainability, and cruelty-free beauty.

The brand’s Community Trade programme supports over 25,000 people globally, ensuring fair wages for farmers and artisans.

In Nigeria, the franchise is spearheaded by British-Nigerian siblings Edward Nnadi (CEO) and Shalom Lloyd, General Manager.

According to Lloyd, beyond beauty, their efforts extend to women’s empowerment, healthcare, and ethical sourcing.

Read also: Nigeria, UK strengthen trade ties with national quality policy to boost economic growth

“More than just a retail venture, The Body Shop Nigeria is actively involved in community-focused initiatives.

“The franchisees have been conducting free cervical cancer screenings nationwide, promoting early detection and saving lives”, she stated.

She further stated that they are supporting Nigeria’s shea industry by ensuring fair wages for rural women producing this vital ingredient.

“We are not just launching a store; we are starting a movement. This is about empowering women, promoting sustainability, and making high-quality ethical beauty products accessible to Nigerians,” said Lloyd.

She noted affordability is a key focus for The Body Shop Nigeria, with prices set at least 20% lower than imported alternatives.

“I could afford The Body Shop as a student, and we want to make sure Nigerians can too,” Lloyd emphasised.

The first store, located in Abuja, is just the beginning, with expansion plans set for major cities, including Lagos. “People ask why we started in Abuja. My response? Why not? Lagos, we are coming for you!” Lloyd assured.

The Body Shop’s entry aligns with the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), which provides Nigerian businesses with preferential access to the UK market.

Sepideh Paddock, Franchise Business Manager for the Middle East and Africa, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through sustainable investments.

“The Body Shop embodies the strength of UK-Nigeria trade relations and the values of ethical business,” remarked a UK trade representative at the launch.

“This is a testament to the immense potential of the Nigerian market and the shared commitment of our nations to sustainable growth,” Paddock added.

Share