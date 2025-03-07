The United Nations Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has successfully concluded its cybersecurity inward trade mission to Nigeria in a bid to build a safer digital space.

The mission, which took place recently in Lagos and Abuja, marks a significant step towards strengthening cybersecurity ties between the two nations.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, the DBT brought together 13 cybersecurity experts from the United Kingdom (UK) and other key players from both Nigeria’s private and public sectors.

“The UK and Nigeria share a strong partnership in cybersecurity, driving innovation, resilience, and economic growth. This trade mission highlights the UK’s world-class expertise while fostering collaborations that support Nigeria’s digital transformation,” said Mark Smithson, country director for the UK’s department of international trade.

He noted that both the UK and Nigeria are building a safer and more prosperous digital future for both nations.

Africa’s most populous nation is fueled by over 100 million internet users and a rapidly growing technological and digital sectors.

However, its significant digital footprint exposes it to cyber threats, with the country ranking seventh globally for mobile malware attacks in 2023 and 86 percent of organisations reporting public cloud cyber-attacks in 2019 – the second highest globally.

Abubakar Saad, national cybersecurity expert at the Office of the National Security Adviser, said the partnership with the UK on cybersecurity, cyber diplomacy and the fight against cybercrime has been highly productive and mutually rewarding.

“Through intelligence sharing, knowledge exchange, capacity building, and strategic collaboration, we have strengthened our collective resilience against evolving threats.

“We remain committed to deepening this engagement, leveraging our shared expertise to enhance cybersecurity governance, combat cybercrime, and secure our digital ecosystem for the benefit of both nations,” he explained.

Similarly, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, managing director of Central Securities Clearing System, noted that we live in an era defined by rapid digital transformation, hence, cybersecurity has become a cornerstone of economic stability, national security and global interconnectedness.

He explained that the government and private sectors must collaborate to stay ahead of emerging threats.

“I applaud the efforts of the UK and Nigerian governments aimed at securing our digital future through the Cybersecurity Cooperation Agreement. This collaboration will push Nigeria towards a thriving digital economy,” Jalo-Waziri said.

According to the statement, the UK Department for Business and Trade will continue to build on the momentum generated by the mission as well as maintain regular engagement with Nigerian stakeholders.

