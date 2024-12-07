UK hit by 92mph winds as tens of thousands are without power and soccer matches cancelled

Millions have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power and trains have been cancelled as the Government’s “risk to life” alert brought on by Storm Darragh came into force.

Major events clouding the much awaited soccer derby between Liverpool and Everton have been cancelled.

The emergency alert came into effect at 1am on Saturday for people covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.

It was the largest use of the warning system yet, with the alert urging residents to avoid driving and to “stay indoors if you can”.

The Met Office confirmed to the PA news agency wind gusts of up to 92mph had been recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales and Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula.

Gusts of between 72-78mph were recorded along the coasts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales were left without power as they braced for the storm’s impact.

As of 5am, National Grid reported more than 12,600 premises had lost power in the Midlands and south-west and more than 20,000 homes had been disconnected in Wales.

A note on the Northern Ireland Electricity Network’s website said the authority was unable to provide estimated restoration times.

“Due to the number of faults we are currently experiencing on the network, we are unable to provide an estimated restoration time for your electricity supply at this time,” it read.

“We are working to restore supplies as quickly and safely as possible.”

National Highways said both the Prince of Wales Bridge, M4 and the Severn Bridge, M48, which connect South West England to Wales were closed due to strong winds.

Network Rail Wales said all train services west of Cardiff were suspended until further notice due to falling trees blocking the line.

The UK is bracing for the fourth named storm of the season, with wind warnings in place in London until 6am on Sunday.

In London, all Royal Parks, including Hyde Park, Regent’s Park and Richmond Park, will be closed on Saturday due to severe gusts caused by Storm Darragh.

Winter Wonderland and Kew Gardens will also close due to the stormy conditions.

The Met Office has warned that tiles blown from roofs in the capital and roads and bridges could be forced to close due to falling trees.

The forecaster has also told Londoners there could be possible power cuts.

While there is not a rain warning in place in the capital the Met Office has forecast nearly constant rainfall in London throughout the weekend.

It comes as three million people received an emergency alert from the Government after forecasters issued the rare red wind warning.

The Cabinet Office issued the alert at 6.45pm on Friday to people in areas covered by the red warning in parts of Wales and the South West.

The Emergency Alert system sent a message to every compatible mobile phone in the impacted areas, containing information about the red warning and guidance on how to stay safe into Saturday.

It was the largest use of the system outside a test scenario – the last test being in April 2023.

A separate amber warning covering a larger swathe of the west coast of the UK, stretching from southern Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

An amber warning for rain is in place in Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Periods of heavy rain in south and mid-Wales through Saturday will likely see 20-30mm of rain fall in three to six hours, with totals of 80-90mm possible by the time rain begins to ease in the evening.

Welsh Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned there may be very significant impacts from the storm and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.

