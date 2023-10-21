UFC 294: Usman vs Chimaev fight preview

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will collide today at UFC 294 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Usman has lost his last two fights, where he lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards in a shock upset in 2022 before losing a majority decision in the rematch earlier this year. He will be aiming to maximize his opportunity against the undefeated Russian.

This is a collision of two bulls, two men accustomed to bullying their opponents with size and strength.

Usman popularly called ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, already scores significant points for stepping up to save the card, but victory would move his career forward.

Even at 36 and coming off a couple of losses, Usman’s jab can decide who advances. If he interrupts Chimaev’s combinations or his kicks with that stiff poke, it will be hugely helpful in allowing him to press and dictate exchanges.

Establishing the jab will damage, make Chimaev uncomfortable, and likely force worse shots.

Chimaev has seemingly been ready for a title shot for 18 months.

His strength, speed and wrestling prowess could work for him, but the 29-year-old is not likely to wrap up a sudden submission before the final bell.

Kamaru Usman Fight Stats

Record: 20-3

Key Wins: Colby Covington (UFC 268, UFC 245), Gilbert Burns (UFC 258), Jorge Masvidal (UFC 261, UFC 251), Tyron Woodley (UFC 235), Demian Maia (UFC Fight Night 129), Rafael dos Anjos (TUF 28 Finale), Leon Edwards (UFC on FOX 17), Sean Strickland (UFC 210)

Losses: Leon Edwards (UFC 283, UFC 278)

Khamzat Chimaev Fight Stats

Record: 12-0

Key Wins: Gilbert Burns (UFC 273), Kevin Holland (UFC 279), Li Jingliang (UFC 267), Gerald Meerschaert (UFC Vegas 11), John Phillips (UFC Fight Island 1)

Losses: None

Usman will not give up a weight advantage and will be more potent than usual. Where Chimaev has the advantage is his explosiveness. He can put him on his back if he can time his takedowns and keep Usman guessing with his 1-2.