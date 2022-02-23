Udom sacks chief of staff

The simmering political faceoff between Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and his chief of staff, Ephraim Inyang-eyen has boiled over with the latter being sacked with immediate effect by the governor.

Inyang-eyen, a former commissioner for works during Udom’s first term stirred the hornet’s nest when he announced his interest to contest the Akwa Ibom South senatorial seat in next year’s general elections contrary to the decision of the area zoning the position to another federal constituency different from where he comes from.

During his consultations with traditional rulers in the area in response to questions on the spate of several abandoned road projects, Inyang-eyen in a widely circulated video blamed the contractors, denying any role in the poor execution of road projects.

“The commissioner for works does not approve payments; the commissioner for works only processes documents for the award of contractors. The governor is chairman of the finance and general purpose committee, the payment of contractors is done by the accountant-general of the state on the approval of the governor, the money is paid directly to the contractor’s accounts after approval, the contractor is responsible for the road project that had been abandoned,’’ he said in the video.

Many had read the meaning into his statement that he has shown disrespect to the governor and his office and stakeholders from his local government area of Onna have in a statement called for his resignation, saying he had brought the office of the governor to disrepute, which he denied.

In a statement by the secretary to the state government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, Inyang-eyen was directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the secretary to the state government.

The statement read in part, ‘’On behalf of the governor and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I write to convey to you , the governor’s profound appreciation of the worthy contributions you made to the development of our dear state as chief of staff to the governor.

“However, given the urgent need to match skillset and competence to the task of maintaining the momentum of economic development in peace, your services are no longer required, and you are hereby relieved of your position, as chief of staff to the governor with immediate effect.”