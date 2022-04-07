Udom lauds Buhari for approving new federal varsity in A/Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a Federal University of Technology for Ikot Abasi Local Government of the State.

Udom stated this known while playing host to a delegation of the Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, led by Sl Udoma Udo Udoma on a courtesy visit to him in Uyo, the state capital

The Governor also lauded the contributions of relevant agencies especially National Universities Commission (NUC), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for working together for the actualisation of the project.

He thanked the management team led by Udo Udoma for working towards the establishment of the University and acknowledged the efforts of the principal officers and expressed optimism that the University will add value to the state and nation at large.

‘’I must first of all thank God for making this a reality and also thank the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promise, and giving all the approval.

“I also thank all other relevant agencies for making it a reality from NUC to TETFUND and others”.

He assured the management team of State Government support to the University pointing out that as a direct beneficiary, the University will assist in grooming graduates in various discipline that will add to existing industrial growth in the State.

“I want to reassure you that this is not the first Federal University here, all the Federal tertiary institutions here derive a lot of support from us. Having a Federal University of Technology, I think we are the immediate beneficiary, especially with the background of the Vice Chancellor”.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Udo Udoma said President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed the new principal officers and directed them to ensure a quick take-off of the University.

Udoma noted that the Federal University of Technology will collaborate with the State Government to ensure that the objectives of the university are achieved.

The principal officers of the Federal University of Technology are; Vice Chancellor, Leo Daniel, Registrar Offiong Nkang, Bursar, Frasmus-Mbobo and Librarian, Philip Akor.