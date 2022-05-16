Udom denies blocking Atiku from consulting Akwa Ibom PDP delegates

Governor Udom Emmanuel has denied blocking Atiku Abubakar, both of them being presidential aspirants on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from consulting delegates in Akwa Ibom to seek their support ahead of the primary elections later this month.

There has been a report alleging a deliberate attempt to stop Abubakar from meeting delegates in Akwa Ibom said to be masterminded by the governor.

But in a statement in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State signed by Ini Ememobong, commissioner for Information and Strategy and made available to the media, he described such a report as mischievous and “totally incompatible with the known accommodating disposition of the governor.”

Adding that the report was “laced with foul and profane language,” the statement explained that it was farther from being the truth.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth as this. the said news is totally incompatible with the known accommodating disposition of the Governor.

“The truth is that the Governor who has been in communication and contact with all other Presidential Aspirants(Atiku Abubakar inclusive) was informed that the former Vice President will be visiting on Monday, 16th May, 2022 to meet with delegates.

“He will thereafter see him (Gov. Udom Emmanuel) by 4pm, a proposal that was unhesitatingly accepted.

“It is therefore pure mischief for anyone to insinuate that the Governor is preventing Abubakar from seeing delegates.

“Other Presidential Aspirants have visited the party in Akwa Ibom without a hitch, so why would Atiku’s be different?

“In the light of current circumstances surrounding Atiku’s media posture, especially online, we will like to discard the news item as not coming from them and not having the authorization of the Presidential Aspirant himself, especially since the allegation is not personally signed off and is not posted on any of his verified social media accounts.

“We urge the entire public to discountenance the fake news and treat it as an act of mischief of the highest order. Our delegates and team are waiting to receive the aspirant on the agreed date and time.”