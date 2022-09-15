UBA partners insurance firms to boost financial security

Two insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have formed a partnership with the United Bank for Africa (UBA), to provide a wider range of financial security, according to a statement by the partners.

The partnership is an avenue to sell affordable and dependable insurance products for customers at UBA Nigeria branches, providing a wider range of financial security options for individuals, families, and businesses, whilst driving financial inclusion, a strategic goal for both groups.

Read also: Keystone Bank adopts Sakobia to simplify its ISO 2022 swift migration

“This partnership will offer millions of people the financial security needed to improve the lives of Nigerians by ensuring that insurance is accessible to all,” Adaobi Nwakuche, MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance, said.

“We promised Nigerians accessibility to insurance, and this partnership is one of the key ways we are fulfilling that promise. It reaffirms our shared digital-first approach and innovation culture, inspiring us to provide our customers the utmost value,” according to Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance.

Speaking on the rollout, Oliver Alawuba, group managing director, UBA, said, “This partnership helps us to expand our branch and digital offering to the benefit of our customers and advance our commitment to driving financial inclusivity.”

He added: “Our customers and those of Heirs’ insurance families will enjoy a bouquet of innovative and affordable products, through the rich distribution channels provided by UBA”