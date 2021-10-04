U.S to help Nigeria strengthen democracy

The United States (U.S) Government has pledged a commitment to help strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

Anthony Blinken U.S secretary of state gave the pledge in a statement in which the U.S. Government congratulated Nigeria on the country’s independence anniversary. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and the most populous black nation marked its 61st independence anniversary on Friday, October 1.

In the statement, the U.S Government and the American people wished the Nigerian people best wishes.

Blinken assured that the strong partnership between the two countries was “based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship.”

“On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence.

“As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment.

“We value Nigerian leadership on issues including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions, and creating a clean energy future.

“The United States looks forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests,” the statement said.