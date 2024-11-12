U.S. offers $25,000 reward for information on Nigerian wanted in child murder case

The United States has announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could lead to the arrest Olalekan Olawusi, of Nigerian national who is reportedly facing charges related to the alleged murder of his infant son.

The U.S. Marshals Service recently listed Olawusi among its “15 Most Wanted” fugitives, underscoring the severity of the case and the urgency to bring him into custody.

According to U.S. Marshals, the 48-year-old Olawusi, who had been residing in Rhode Island, stands accused of first-degree murder and other charges stemming from what authorities describe as a pattern of child abuse.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Don Freeman, speaking on behalf of the agency, disclosed that Olawusi had been arraigned on charges including murder, inflicting bodily injury on a child, and fleeing to avoid prosecution.

The tragic incident reportedly took place on April 3, 2017, when police and fire personnel responded to an emergency call at a Rhode Island residence.

There, they found Olawusi’s three-month-old son in critical condition, bleeding from his mouth and nose. The infant was rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest and required resuscitation.

Medical examinations revealed the child had sustained 18 separate injuries in various stages of healing, including a skull fracture, significant brain injury, and fractures to his ribs, legs, and arms — injuries consistent with severe, long-term abuse.

Initially charged on April 20, 2017, Olawusi was released the same day while awaiting trial.

Authorities believe he fled Rhode Island shortly afterward, evading law enforcement and prosecution. Following the infant’s death in October 2017, additional murder charges were added.

Investigators have since traced Olawusi’s movements and believe he left the U.S. for Nigeria on June 20, 2017.

Freeman noted that the U.S. Marshals Service has credible information suggesting that Olawusi may have been receiving assistance from family members in Nigeria, potentially enabling him to evade capture.

“Olawusi is wanted for the abuse and murder of an innocent child and has fled the country to avoid justice.

“We have placed Olawusi on our 15 Most Wanted list due to the heinous crimes he’s committed and the threat he continues to pose to the public.

“The U.S. Marshals Service will exhaust all resources necessary to bring him to justice for his family and the community”, Freeman stated.

Freeman emphasized that Olawusi’s presence on the wanted list signifies the risk he could pose to children and others.

Describing Olawusi, authorities said he stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He may also go by the alias “Olekun Olawusi.”

Anyone with information on Olawusi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or through the USMS Tips App.

