U.S agricultural programs drive food production, rural growth in Nigeria

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing food production and strengthening rural economies in Nigeria through its agricultural programs.

According to a statement by the Embassy, since 2019, these initiatives have supported over 5 million Nigerian farmers by improving market access, providing agricultural training, and promoting collaborative research.

Reaffirming the successes of its longstanding agricultural partnership with Nigeria, the U.S. Mission emphasized that all programs operate with full transparency and in strict adherence to Nigerian laws.

It said that the initiatives, developed in close collaboration with Nigerian farmers, experts, and government officials, are designed to address food security challenges while respecting the country’s agricultural sovereignty.

In response to recent media reports questioning transparency, the U.S. Embassy clarified that USAID’s agricultural initiatives not only align with Nigeria’s priorities but also ensure program details and research findings are publicly accessible.

The Mission highlighted its consistent engagement with agricultural stakeholders, underscoring a shared commitment to Nigeria’s development through locally-driven solutions.

“As we continue this partnership, we remain committed to full transparency and meaningful consultation with Nigerian agricultural communities,” the Mission stated, reiterating its dedication to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural growth collaboratively and lawfully.

Share