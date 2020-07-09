TYPA wants more people connected with public water in Taraba

The Youth Progressive Association in Taraba (TYPA), a non-governmental organisation on Thursday called on the Taraba State Water Supply Agency (TAWASCO) to ensure that more people are connected to public water in the state.

This is even as the NGO advocated the provision of incinerators in designated areas to check indiscriminate dumping of waste in Jalingo, the state capital.

Programme officer of the organisation, Francisca Ikumen made the call at a round table review meeting of the USAID assisted Effective Water, sanitation and Hygiene services (E-WASH) in Jalingo.

Ikyumen while presenting the report of the activities of her organisation in the last quarter also called on the ministry of education to build and maintain toilets in schools to check open defecation.

While calling for more awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the programme officer said plans have been concluded by the NGO to take advocacy to Ministries, Departments, and agencies of government as well as the state House of Assembly to galvanise support for the water sector in the state.

Earlier, General Manager of the State Water Supply Agency, Buba Siem commended the efforts of TYPA in creating awareness about water, sanitation, and hygiene and making people own up to their responsibilities in protecting government facilities.

Siem called for openness, sharing of information, and robust engagement among relevant agencies of government for better service delivery.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of TYPA, Boniface Koson said the work of improving water and sanitation was a collective one and called on ministries and MDAs to join hands with government and the water agency for improved water supply, hygiene, and sanitation in the state

Koson said a clean Taraba was possible, but more work needs to be done to achieve the desired objectives.