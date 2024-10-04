TY Danjuma gives reason for donating ultra-modern morgue to FMC Jalingo

The former Minister of Defense, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) has explained why he decided to donate an ultra-modern morgue at the Federal Medical Center FMC Jalingo, Taraba State.

Speaking during the commissioning of the morgue, the elder statesman said he was inspired by a pathetic story presented to him by his lawyer, Barr Bulus Dan Abu.

He said the young man had an unfortunate experience when his mother died and he rushed home from abroad to arrange for her burial.

“On his return a few days later, he came to see her body in the mortuary. The state in which it was was very horrible. He told me that the decomposed bodies in the mortuary were abandoned. Those that died through accident and were brought to the mortuary were left in a horrible situation.

“He was horrified and he came to me to me pleading that I should do something about it. The story touched me and so I called the contractor to design and bring the estimate of a modern morgue to me and he agreed. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the work was delayed. He stated.

While emphasizing the importance of maintaining the facility, the elder statesman frowned at the poor maintenance culture of public facilities among Nigerians including the Federal Government, stating that the facility must be kept to get its best value.

He appraised the traditional way of burial where corps are buried immediately. Still, he urged Nigerians who decided to go on the modern practices of preserving corps for a later interment to do it properly by keeping corps in good conditions.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of FMC Jalingo, Dr Aisha Adamu, appreciated General Danjuma’s continuous humanitarian efforts, particularly his support to the healthcare sector in the country, describing the morgue as a game-changer for FMC Jalingo.

The MD who pledged to make the best use of the morgue added that the hospital management would prioritize its upkeep.

The Commissioner for Health, Taraba state, Hon. Bordiya Buma commended the foresight and generosity of General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma for providing a state-of-the-art facility which he said would greatly improve how the hospital preserves dead bodies, as well as enhance medical research and training.

Hon Buma also thanked Governor Agbu Kefas for his leadership and commitment to improving the health and well-being of the people, stating that the Governor’s vision for a healthier Taraba is what drives the transformative projects going on in the state.

Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art facility, equipped with some of the best preservation technology is fully accessible, with wheelchair access via ramps at both entrance. The interior is fully ventilated and well-lit by both natural and mechanical means to minimize the risk of contamination.

The facility also includes a 3- 3-phase 20kvA standby generator and 15KVA solar-powered inverter system in addition to the main power, to ensure constant electricity. A borehole and filtrated system to provide clean water, 3 units of high-quality 6-body mortuary refrigerator, 18 units, alloy trolley, stainless steel cadaver tray and A high-speed autopsy saw oscillator.

There is a mortuary body storage rack with 3 trays which can be adjusted to 3 positions, a stainless steel half-closed autopsy table with drainage system and pulverized height.

Also, a stainless steel body transfer table with adjustable height and wheel, Perfusion table, adjustable height aluminium alloy folding stretcher and Surgical dissecting instruments among many other state-of-the-art equipment.

