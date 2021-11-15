Two outstanding corps members get cash prize, certificate

The Oyo State Ministry of Youths and Sports has presented Certificates and gifts to two National Youth Service Corps members, for distinguishing themselves during their service year.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede stated this today in his office, adding that the Oyo State Government is more determined to make the welfare of serving corp members paramount.

Speaking in his office, he said the corps members, Yaya Omolara and Ugwu Sarah (Batch B, the Year 2020), exhibited good traits of leadership, during their service year.

Fakorede advised the awardees to be good ambassadors of the state, the country and the scheme.

He said: “We found you outstanding for not just being role models to your colleagues, but for other youths in the state”.

Appreciating them for their contributions during their service, he said, “We are very grateful to you for your contribution to the development of the state.”

In her separate remarks, the State Coordinator for the National Youth Service Corps, Ogbuogebe Grace appreciated the State Government and Ministry of Youths for giving them a good platform to excel and also maximize their potentials.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Oludele Oyadeyi commended the awardees for showing good manners in their comportment, dressing and discharge of their assigned duties.