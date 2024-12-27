Trump takes aim at Biden, Canada, China and others in controversial Christmas message 

Donald Trump, the newly elected president of the United States has subtly aimed at President Joe Biden, Canada, China, democrats in a Christmas message post on his social media platform Truth on Christmas day.

Trump published a mid-morning “Merry Christmas” message on Truth Social on Christmas Day on Wednesday with a photo of himself and his wife Melania, followed later by a more lengthy “Merry Christmas” message that claimed Chinese soldiers were operating the Panama Canal, and criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden and Democrats.

“Merry Christmas to all including the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly but illegally the Panama canal (where we lost 38,000 people in it’s building 110 years go) always making certain that the United States put billions of dollars in ‘repair’ money but with absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything’,” Trump wrote.

And for President Joe Biden he wrote, “Also to the 37 violent criminals who killed, raped and plundered virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly a pardon by sleepy Joe Biden”

He referred to Democrats as lunatics, “Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections,” Trump wrote. “They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing.”

Then he took aim at Justin Trudeau the Prime Minister of Canada whom he intentionally called a ‘governor’ while proposing that Canada becomes the 51st state of America.

“Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent,” he wrote.



