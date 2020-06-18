Troops take out ‘high value’ Boko Haram leaders in Sambisa

The Nigerian military on Thursday said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed some high-value Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) leaders and some of their fighters at Garin Maloma on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO) who disclosed this said the feat was achieved through massive air strikes executed to mark the launch of Operation Long Reach, a new subsidiary operation in the theatre, which commenced on 16 June 2020.

Enenche said the attack at Garin Maloma was a major node in the Boko Haram line of communication in the Sambisa Forest axis.

According to him, the operation was achieved based on credible intelligence reports as well as days of surveillance missions indicating that the terrorists had begun using one of the compounds in the settlement for accommodation and training of their fighters.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets to attack the location. Overhead the target area, many BHT fighters were observed in the vicinity of settlement, with a few around the solar panel-mounted, High Value Target (HVT) location.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets engaged the location in successive waves of attacks leading to significant damage to numerous structures as well as killing of several terrorists. Some terrorists, who survived the first few waves and converged around the rubble near the damaged HVT compound, were taken out in subsequent follow-on attacks.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, who was in Maiduguri to flag-off Operation Long Reach commended the Air Task Force, directing them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other enemies of our Great Nation.