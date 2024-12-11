Troops rescue four kidnap victims in Delta

Troops of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued four kidnap victims from a hideout in Ugbolu Forest in Delta State., after a fierce gunfight between the troops and the kidnappers.

According to Emmanuel Onoja, assistant director of army public relations, the victims were held captive for several days while their abductors demanded hefty ransoms for their release.

Following the rescue, the victims received immediate medical attention and were later reunited with their families.

The Nigerian Army commended the bravery and swift action of its troops, which thwarted the criminals’ plans and brought relief to the affected families.

Onoja, in a statement, said that the 63 Brigade also reaffirmed its commitment to combating criminal activities in Delta State and ensuring the safety of residents.

