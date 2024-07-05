Troops recover 3.9m litres of stolen crude oil in June

Nigerian troops have recovered a staggering 3.9 million litres of stolen crude oil, in an ongoing efforts to curb illicit activities in the country.

This was revealed during a meeting of the Strategic Communication Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC), held on Thursday in Abuja.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, highlighted the accomplishments of the armed forces in June 2024.

According to Adejobi, military operations in June, troops thwarted oil theft worth over ₦5 billion, intercepted 1,879,630 litres of illegally refined AGO, 29,275 litres of DPK, and 26,900 litres of PMS.

He also noted that troops neutralized 867 terrorists, arrested 1,638 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements.

Additionally, troops rescued 921 kidnapped hostages, recovered 894 weapons, and 21,538 rounds of ammunition.

The recovered arms and ammunition included 313 AK-47 rifles, 76 locally fabricated guns, and 92 dane guns, among others.

Adejobi further disclosed that law enforcement agencies also played a crucial role, arresting 2,678 suspects for various offenses and rescuing 93 kidnap victims. These agencies recovered 144 firearms and 3,031 rounds of ammunition throughout June.

“Despite facing severe security challenges, including coordinated terrorist attacks in Katsina and Boko Haram assaults on the Kano-Maiduguri Highway, security forces have demonstrated unwavering dedication.

“Their efforts have resulted in significant successes, including the elimination of 2,245 terrorists and the capture of 3,682 suspects over the past three months.

“Operations extended across several states, with notable achievements in Borno, Yobe, Kogi, Taraba, Kaduna, and Zamfara. The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) played a pivotal role, eliminating 140 terrorists and capturing 57 in Borno, and conducting airstrikes in the Lake Chad Basin that neutralized 70 terrorists and destroyed explosive devices”, he noted.

According to him, the Nigerian Navy has also intensified its efforts against oil theft, destroying 10 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa and arresting oil thieves. The interception of ₦10 billion worth of stolen crude oil underscored the Navy’s commitment to protecting national resources.

To further bolster security, the Nigerian Army received two Bell UH-1 “Huey” helicopters in June, equipped with advanced sensors for various missions, including reconnaissance and medical evacuations.

“The comprehensive efforts of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies highlighted their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

“The successes achieved in June operations reaffirm their resolve to protect the nation from diverse security threats”, Adejobi stated.