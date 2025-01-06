Troops neutralise Rusu, terrorist kingpin

…Intensify airstrikes in Zamfara

The Nigerian military says its troops have neutralised Sani Rusu, a notorious terrorist kingpin, in an operation in Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

The military also confirmed the intensification of airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in the region, and ground operations targeting key camps and leaders, including the infamous Bello Turji and Ibrahim Chumo.

It said the air component of Fansan Yamma Operation launched precision airstrikes on December 30, 2024, targeting a terrorist meeting led by Bello Turji between Fakai and Kware in Shinkafi LGA.

Follow-up airstrikes on January 2, 2025, targeted Maikaman Rini in Sububu Forest, disrupting terrorist activities in the camp of another kingpin, Ibrahim Chumo.

Speaking on the operations, Abubakar Abdullahi, coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to eradicating terrorist threats in the region.

He highlighted the importance of community support in maintaining peace and security, urging residents to report any suspicious activities.

He also revealed that on January 5, 2025, ground troops backed by aerial surveillance carried out an offensive against Bello Turji’s camp in Chida, Shinkafi LGA.

The operations, according to him, resulted in significant casualties among the terrorists, the destruction of their hideouts, and severe injuries to several fighters.

Abdullahi confirmed that the operation that eliminated Sani Rusu, was carried out by troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-West, during a fighting patrol to Bamamu Village in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) on January 4, 2025.

“On the same day, soldiers from the operation launched an ambush in Kwanar Jollof, Shinkafi LGA, based on credible intelligence about terrorist activities.

“Several terrorists were neutralised, while others sustained severe injuries. Weapons and other items recovered during the operation included an AK-47 rifle, a G3 rifle, eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, three magazines, and three motorcycles”, he stated.

Operation Fansan Yamma reiterated its determination to protect lives and property, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

