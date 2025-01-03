Troops nab terrorist courier with bomb materials in Borno

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Sector 3 Monguno, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), intercepted a suspected terrorist courier transporting Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials at the entrance to Gubio Local Government Area, Borno State.

The operation took place on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

A statement by Olaniyi Osoba, Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF Headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Murktar Alhaji Chari.

During interrogation, Chari confessed that he was en route to Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area to deliver the materials for an attack on MNJTF troops.

According to the statement, recovered items included four empty 12kg cylinders, one 6kg cylinder, two carburetor gas canisters, two pressure regulators, and a hose.

According to intelligence reports, these materials were intended for a terrorist group planning a retaliatory attack after suffering recent losses, including the elimination of key members and the seizure of a weapons cache.

The interception is seen as a major success for counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

“By halting the courier and recovering the materials, MNJTF and CJTF have disrupted a planned attack and weakened the operational capabilities of the terrorist group”, the statement reads.

Ibrahim Ali, Force Commander of the MNJTF, commended the troops and CJTF for their vigilance and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the MNJTF’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of communities in the region.

He noted that the suspect remains in custody and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

