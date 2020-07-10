Troops kill 8 key bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

The Nigerian military says eight notable armed bandits’ leaders and several of their fighters have been killed in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji in the Zamfara State section of the Kagara Forest.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO),who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the operation was achieved on 9 July after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports showed that some armed bandits had relocated with a large number of rustled livestock from the Sokoto State side of the forest and set up camp in the Zamfara State portion of the forest.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location. As the attack aircraft approached the camp, some of the bandits and their leaders were seen fleeing towards the surrounding bushes.

“Consequently, the attack aircraft struck the area of vegetation taking out several of the bandits. HUMINT sources later confirmed that 8 bandit leaders and no fewer than a dozen of their fighters were killed as a result of the strikes”, he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits.