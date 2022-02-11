Troops kill 120 terrorist as over 1,500 others surrender in 3 weeks

Nigerian Troops have killed at least 120 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, while a total of 965 terrorists and 550 children surrendered in the Northeast in the last three weeks, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) school disclosed this in Abuja said operations carried out by troops against all forms of criminality are yielding significant results. He noted that of the 965 terrorists, 104 are from ISWAP Camp at Marte adding that they have al been handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

He added that Troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested 50 terrorists in the region and recovered 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibres of ammunition within the period.

In the Northwest region, Onyeuko informed that troops of Operation Safe Haven killed scores of bandits, recovered 40 AK-47 rifles, 340 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, and 45 motorcycles, while troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 50 criminal elements and rescued 13 kidnapped victims.

In the South South region, Onyeuko said troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed a total of 45 illegal refining sites, 72 cooking ovens, 127 metal storage tanks, 30 dug out pits, 23 Cotonou boats, 47 pumping machines, 9 tankers.

“Consequently, a total of 2,531,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 2,807,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered in the course of the operations in addition, 20 coolants, 9 tankers were recovered. Also, 50 galvanized pipes illegally connected to pipelines were excavated,” he said.

He further informed that 12 economic saboteurs associated with pipeline vandalization were arrested within the period and have been apprehended, while all recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“I wish to convey the appreciation of the Military High Command to our troops in the frontlines of operations in the various theatres for their sacrifices in combating the various security challenges confronting the nation.

“The general public is highly appreciated also, for the cooperation given the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the course of our operations. I also wish to encourage all to continue to avail security forces with credible and timely information that will aid our proactive operational engagements in the country,” Onyeuko urged.