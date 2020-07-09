Troops kill 104 bandits in week, 92 Boko Haram fighters

The Nigerian military says it’s troops has killed no fewer than 104 bandits in the northwest region in the past one week, while 92 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters have so far been killed in the Northeast since June.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), John Enenche who disclosed this Thursday in Abuja, said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji troops killed 58 armed bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States with others escaping with gun shot wounds whithin the period.

The coordinator added that the newly launched subsidiary Operation Sahel Sanity under Operation Hadarin Daji has already recorded significant successes with the neutralization of 46 armed bandits in Yargamji village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State on 7 July 2020.

He said 3 repentant bandits embraced peace and surrendered to the troops with their arms and ammunition, while 367 cows and 184 sheep rustled, were recovered.

In the same vein, Enenche said between 2 and 3 June 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted comprehensive precision strikes, to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation Long Reach II on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State, which resulted in the obliteration of BHT structures used as meeting venue at Mainyakare Village on the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

“In the process, several of their fighters were neutralized. More of these criminal elements were also killed and their logistics facilities destroyed in devastating air strikes executed at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe Axis in the Northern part of Borno State. A total recorded number of 92 enemies of our country were deleted in the North East Zone”, he said.

In the South-South, Enenche said the Maritime Component of Operation Delta Safe impounded 565,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO in Opumami community and Opuedebubor Creek in Warri South LGA of Delta State as well Mejikiri, Buguma in Asari Toru LGA of Rivers State, while 17 illegal refining sites were destroyed in delta state.

In the North-Central Zone, Enenche said troops of Operations Safe Haven conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance patrols and air operations at various locations within the zone which resulted in appreciable successes.

“Peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced. Furthermore, farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals, freedom of action”, he said.