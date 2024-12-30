Troops intercept ammunition courier for terrorist kingpin in Zamfara

Troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have arrested a 25-year-old ammunition courier, Shamsiyya Ahadu, who was found in possession of 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six magazines intended for delivery to the camp of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji. The arrest occurred on December 28 in the Badarawa area of Shinkafi Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

Ahadu was apprehended alongside her accomplice, Ahmed Husaini, a motorcycle rider aiding the transport of the illicit ammunition. According to the military, their capture followed an intelligence report about the movement of terrorist logistics along the Kware-Badarawa route.

Acting on the intelligence tip, troops set up a roadblock that successfully intercepted the suspects. According to the military, both individuals are currently under investigation by the appropriate authorities.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Saturday by Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordinating Centre for Operation Fansan Yamma.

According to the statement, Operation Fansan Yamma remains committed to dismantling terrorist networks and curbing the illegal movement of arms and ammunition in its area of responsibility.

The statement also encouraged the public to continue providing credible information to aid in the arrest of terrorists and their collaborators. The Theatre Command also expressed gratitude for the sustained support from local communities in the region, noting that such cooperation is vital to the success of its mandate to restore peace and security.

