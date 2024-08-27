Troops destroy 98 illegal refineries, recover 799,000 litres of crude in Niger Delta

Nigerian troops destroyed 98 illegal oil refineries and recovered 799,400 litres of stolen crude oil over the past week in a major crackdown on illegal activities in the Niger Delta.

The operations, aimed at curbing oil theft and related crimes, also led to the discovery and destruction of 26 dugout pits, 13 boats, 90 drums, and 45 storage tanks.

Additional items seized included 155 cooking ovens, 4 speedboats, a pumping machine, 7 vehicles, and 151,150 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

These achievements were detailed in a statement issued on Friday by Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations.

The statement highlighted the military’s ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and insurgency across the country.

According to Buba, in addition to the operations in the Niger Delta, Nigerian troops conducted widespread counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency activities across various regions.

During the week under review, troops neutralized 171 suspects and arrested 302 individuals.

Among those arrested were 25 perpetrators of oil theft, and 134 kidnapped hostages were successfully rescued.

He also noted that in the South-South region, the troops prevented oil theft estimated at N846,480,800.00.

“In the Northeast and Northwest theatres of operation, troops achieved significant victories by neutralizing several terrorist leaders and commanders, disrupting their activities and diminishing their capacity to operate.

“In the North Central region, troops arrested notorious kidnappers and gunrunners, further weakening criminal networks”, Buba stated.

He further mentioned that the military’s operations also led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

“Troops seized 84 assorted weapons, including one PKT gun, one G3 rifle, three AK49 rifles, 44 AK47 rifles, ten fabricated rifles, 18 dane guns, ten pump-action guns, four locally made pistols, 18 AK47 magazines, two FN magazines, one smoke grenade, and one bandolier.

“They also recovered 1,499 assorted rounds of ammunition, which included 843 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 506 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ball rimmed, and 90 live cartridges”, he added.

Additional items confiscated during the operations included five Baofeng radios, 11 vehicles, 46 motorcycles, four bicycles, 52 mobile phones, several cutlasses, and a sum of N126,285.00 in cash.

The Nigerian Armed Forces have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining their operational activities across the country to ensure the enduring defeat of terrorist groups.

“The will military continued to demonstrate its resolve and strong desire to protect citizens and ensure their safety across Nigeria.

“With these efforts, the armed forces are actively working to thwart and mitigate threats, ensuring a safer environment for all Nigerians”, Buba noted.