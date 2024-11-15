Troops destroy 59 illegal refining sites, recover 942,420 litres of stolen crude oil in Niger Delta

Troops have dismantled 59 illegal refining sites and recovered a staggering 942,420 litres of stolen crude oil, in a sustained crackdown on oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta.

This operation, aimed at curbing oil theft and safeguarding national resources, also led to the destruction of 13 crude oil cooking ovens, 20 dugout pits, and 25 storage tanks, alongside the seizure of 73 boats, 3 barges, and 7 speedboats.

These details were disclosed in a statement by Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, in Abuja. Additional items recovered, according to him, include 73 drums, 5 pumping machines, 3 mobile phones, one tricycle, and 9 vehicles.

Buba noted that troops intercepted 175,075 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO) and 4,980 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS).

“The week under review also saw the neutralization of 88 criminals, the arrest of 228 suspects, and the rescue of 181 kidnapped hostages.

Among those arrested were 40 individuals linked to oil theft, which reportedly denied perpetrators an estimated N1.02 billion worth of stolen oil revenue”, Buba stated.

He further disclosed that troops recovered 84 assorted weapons, including 34 AK-47 rifles, 15 fabricated rifles, 11 dane guns, 8 locally made pistols, and other arms, alongside 2,393 rounds of ammunition and 49 live cartridges. Other items seized included 25 magazines, 2 Baofeng radios, 16 vehicles, 35 motorcycles, 27 mobile phones, and N1.85 million in cash.

In other parts of the country, Buba explained that intensified military operations have weakened terrorist groups such as ISWAP in the Northeast and disrupted recruitment efforts by terror groups in the Northwest.

He also said that troops have adjusted their strategies to dismantle terror networks, with joint efforts alongside security agencies to counter emerging threats, including social media recruitment by terrorists.

Meanwhile, military forces have also been deployed to support a smooth governorship election in Ondo State on November 16.

He noted that troops are tasked with ensuring a secure voting environment, deterring mischief makers, and assisting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with logistics, including airlifting sensitive materials.

According to Buba, these sustained offensives have severely disrupted terrorist ranks, forced recruitment drives, and protected critical assets across Nigeria.

“Security forces remain committed to dismantling all forms of criminal networks and ensuring the safety of citizens nationwide”, Buba noted.

