Troops arrest ISWAP fighter in Ogun, kill 73 terrorists in North East

The Nigerian military says its troops operating in the North East have killed a total of 73 Boko Haram terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons, while its troops operating in the South intercepted a member of the dreaded Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) member in Ogun state.

Benard Onyeuko (Brigiader general), Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) who said this on Thursday in Abuja informed that the ISWAP terrorist was arrested in Sango-Ota area of the state while heading to Lagos state to procure weapons by troops of operation Awatse.

The director said different calibre of weapons were recovered from the 73 terrorists killed by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai to include, anti aircraft guns AK 47 rifles, gun trucks, IED materials and several others.

Onyeuko also informed that a total of 55 escapees from terrorists’ camps comprising 15 adult males, 12 adult females and 27 children surrendered to own troops at Darajemel in Borno State.

The director said these operations were conducted by the troops in the last two weeks between 18 and 30 June 2021.

Speaking further, Onyeuko said troops of operation Hadarin Daji and other security agencies conducting operations in the North West Zone executed series of land and air operations

The operations according to him, led to the repelling and arrest of kidnappers and drug peddlers who confessed to supplying illicit drugs to miners as well as the rescue of kidnap victims in various locations including a teacher and some students kidnapped at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

“The operations also led to the neutralization of some armed bandits; peaceful resolution of farmers/herders’ clashes; recovery of arms and ammunition as well as recovery of rustled livestock. The operations also resulted in the arrest and rescue of some trucks of rustled livestock in different locations of the theatre. Some gunrunners and bandits logistics suppliers, including one Lawali Na Habu was also intercepted with trucks loaded with large quantities of AGO at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State and one Ibrahim Aliyu, a wanted notorious bandit was also arrested”, he said

On the protection of vital economic assets, Onyeuko informed that the activities of troops of Operation Delta Safe yielded successes, following several operations conducted to secure oil pipelines and other critical infrastructures to deny economic saboteurs and prevent security breach.

He said, “These included sustained anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-smuggling and anti-militancy operations. These operations led to the deactivation of illegal oil refining sites and disconnection of illegal oil pipelines. Troops also arrested several criminal elements, intercepted and confiscated large quantities of contraband vessels and items as well as recovered weapons and stolen items.

“These operations were conducted at Sara Creek in Warri South West LGA and Ikpoba Community in Okha LGA of Delta State. Operations were also conducted on a compound at Lagos bus stop by Railway Station in Port Harcourt; Jokri, Opuadakiri and Jombosco areas; as well as Asapama Creek and Kaa Community Market in Khana LGA of Rivers State.

“During the operations, several illegal oil refining units with ovens, metal storage tanks, coffer dams and dugout pits were deactivated, while large quantities of illegally refined AGO and stolen crude oil were recovered.”

Onyeuko further confirmed that in addition to kinetic operations, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke successfully quelled crisis between communities in Ebonyi State, and held joint security meetings with other security agencies and stakeholders at the Government Lodge in Taraba State.

The director assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent in its effort to fight all forms of criminalities until relative peace is returned to our dear Country.

“We will continue to intensify our operational efforts to deny criminals freedom of operation and will remain resolute to take decisive and adequate actions to abate all forms of criminalities and other vices in the Country”, he said.