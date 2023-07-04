Tribunal: Tinubu tenders educational records from US University to counter Atiku’s allegations

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday opened his defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, with the tendering of educational documents to prove his academic qualification from a United States University at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

The court had admitted in evidence a copy of Tinubu’s degree certificate issued by Chicago State University, his undergraduate certificate in 1977, and a South West College Transcript issued to Tinubu tendered by PDP to establish forgery of certificates and other criminal allegations.

The petitioners in their petition are alleging that Tinubu demonstrated inconsistency as to his actual date of birth, secondary schools he attended (Government College Ibadan); his State of origin, gender, actual name; certificates evidencing Universities attended (Chicago State University). They allege the certificate Tinubu acquired from the American University belongs to a Female

During proceedings on Tuesday, Wole Olanipekun, lead counsel to Tinubu and Vice president Shettima tendered from the bar 12 documents all in relation to Tinubu’s educational records from Chicago State University which were certified by Jamaal Cor, Associate General Counsel, Office of Legal Affairs, Chicago State University.

Olanipekun tendered a visa to the United States of Tinubu which indicated that he severally visited the United States of America, unhindered between 2011 and 2021, duly certified by Nigeria Immigration Service on July 3, 2023

Tinubu’s lawyer also tendered all documents of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) which cleared him for the US trips.

To debunk allegations of criminality contained in the petition against him by Atiku, Tinubu’s lawyer also made available to a United States of America’s Embassy letter, in response to a letter by the Nigerian Police, which claimed that the Embassy had no criminal records of Tinubu in the USA. Both letters are certified by the Nigerian Police.

Olanipekun further tendered the report of the committee on the location of the Federal Capital Territory duly certified by the Records of Archive and History Bureau of the FCT on April 13, 2023, Form EC8D(single sheet from which the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu declared Tinubu as president-elect on March 1) and Form EC8D(A) in respect of Kano state.

Other documents tendered include, Certified True Copies of Originating summons in a Supreme Court case (CS/CV/354/2023) on February 28, 2023 filed by the Attorney-Generals of Akwa Ibom and 4 others challenging the educational qualification of Tinubu to stand for the 2023 presidential election

Counsel for the PDP, N. Rabana raised objection to all the documents but reserved her comments till the time of final address in line with the pre-hearing report.

The five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted all documents in spite of objections against their respective admissibility by the Petitioners.

But, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), did not object to the admissibility of all the documents tendered.

Olanipekun then informed the court that he will continue the case tommorow 5, july with calling of witnesses for oral evidence.

The court subsequently adjourned to Wednesday.