Tribunal: If Obi prevails at trial, I’ll go out naked, Charly Boy

If Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate for president on February 25, wins the electoral petitions tribunal, singer and social activist Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has vowed to walk nude on the streets.

Bola Tinubu was declared the election’s victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and he was later inaugurated in as the president.

Read also: Anxiety grips Nigerians two months to Tribunal’s verdict

Following that, the Labour Party and its candidate went before the court to contest Tinubu’s victory.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Charly Boy vowed to strip off in celebration if the tribunal declared Obi the winner.

“When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo” he tweeted