Trending video: Air Peace says it did not arrest any passenger

Air Peace Airlines has said it did not arrest any passenger against information being circulated on social media.

Air Peace in a statement said it has noticed a certain video portraying Air Peace in a bad light on social media and it has become imperative that it clears the air and corrects the impressions created.

According to the airline, the passengers in the video were supposed to be on a 19:20 Lagos-Abuja flight (September 28) but upon unforeseen operational concerns, the flight was delayed.

“We put 46 of them on a flight that departed at 19:16, leaving behind 46 passengers. The delay was professionally communicated to the passengers and we apologised for the delay and inconveniences,” the airline stated.

However, a certain male passenger, Paul Samuel, who suddenly became uncontrollably irate, assaulted our boarding officer, the airline stated, adding that the situation was clearly unnecessary and despicable.

Read also: Rising maintenance costs drive Nigerian airlines to Ethiopia

“We were about distributing refreshments in consonance with NCAA Regulations but Paul’s action disrupted the process and noise erupted from different quarters while he incited other passengers against the airline.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) Security was notified as the passengers were now trying to gain entrance to the airfield even when the aircraft was not yet on the ground. FAAN Security was compelled to lock the Boarding Gate to prevent the passengers from going to the airfield, a highly regulated part of the airport.”

The airline explained that at 22:35, it called for boarding for the remaining 46 passengers and due to his violent behaviour, Paul was arrested by FAAN Security.

Air Peace said the action was taken in the best interest of the passengers and the airline and the lady, Okoroafor Rita, who recorded the video being circulated, without the consent of those being recorded, was arrested by FAAN Security.

” FAAN Security repeatedly told her to stop recording but she did not. These arrests made some other passengers become unruly but with reinforcement from FAAN Security, the situation was managed, and the remaining passengers were able to board.

“The arrests of Paul and Rita were done by FAAN Security in line with their standard procedures,” the airline explained.

Air Peace however apologised for the inconveniences experienced by the passengers last night as a result of the flight delay, noting that it was caused by unavoidable operational factors.