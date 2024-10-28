Transport fares to crash as 500 electric tricycles to roll out in Kwara

Expectations are high that transportation fares in Ilorin, Kwara State, will crash as 500 electric tricycles are being rolled out to ease commuting and make life better for the citizens beginning from December 2024.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the Electric Tricycles Acquisition Scheme where the commercial tricycles were officially unveiled, James Oludele Clinton, director general, EV Mass Transit Solutions, said, “We are working in partnership with Korean mobility solution, and the tricycle association of Nigeria Kwara State chapter, to deploy about 5000 tricycles across Kwara State.

He explained that they have started with a pilot scheme of 500 tricycles in Ilorin and will deploy the remaining vehicles across other local government areas of the state.

The seven-seater commercial tricycle, according to him, doesn’t use petrol or oil, saying, “You don’t charge it at home, it has a structured charging centre which is 100 percent solar powered. So, you don’t have to buy any petrol to charge it or use the generator.

“What you just need is to bring your battery to the swapping centre and we will give you a fully charged battery for use.

“Our expected charge is about N8000 per battery which is about half of what the tricycle owners spend on petrol.

As of today, petrol is about N1,200 per litre and will continue to increase as an average of 15 litres of petrol a day will cost them N18,000 to N20,000 but our fee will remain the same and they will take it from there.”

Explaining further, Clifton said that it takes an average of five hours to fully charge the battery, and it will last 80 kilometres trip, depending on the usage.

On cost implication, he said “Currently our price is N3.5 million naira but we are hoping that the price will be reviewed. We will review that price and hopefully very soon we will offer it at a cheaper rate.

Instalment is allowed for those who want to purchase the vehicle. They can make 10 percent deposit and then get a loan of 90 percent which will be repaid in 30 to 36 months.”

Clifton, however, lauded President Tinubu for allowing electric and solar-powered items to operate in Nigeria, saying “We thank Mr President to have allowed these products to function in our country.

“We relate with the Kwara State government on a place that is secured for us to set up the solar battery charging and swapping station and they have given us about four locations that we are trying to commence work on next week. We promise the governor that we would like to deliver the first set by December 2024 for full take off.”

He, however, appreciated Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for facilitating locations, even as he disclosed that manufacturers of the tricycles would be available in the state with spare parts for repair purposes.

Also speaking, Saliu Giddado, chairman of the state chapter of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), assured the EV Mass Transit Solutions and other stakeholders that they would all recover the money they may spend on the scheme.

He urged his members who may be beneficiaries of the scheme not to default on the refund of the purchase price.

“I want to reassure all the parties that will be involved in this business not to entertain any fear about the recovery of the money spent on the business. We have a wealth of experience in handling the business.

“I want at this juncture, to turn to my members who may be beneficiaries of the tricycle to perform according to the rules of the business, what we intend doing is business, not Christmas cake or lleya Ram. You will not have any reason to default since all that can cause you delay will be taken care of.

“I want to bring glad tidings to the general public that there is no way the transport fare will not crash because the perpetual increase in fuel pump price contributes largely to the higher rate of transport fare, but with the emergence of this innovation, we shall all have cause to glorify God Almighty,” he declared.

In his response, the governor, represented by Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun, the state commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, said that the government would key into the programme to motivate and explore sustainable solutions to the problems of transportation being faced in the country.

He said his administration was open to development and investment that drives economic growth, creates jobs, and improves the quality of life for our people, adding, “We have fostered an environment that encourages innovation and welcomes partnerships with private enterprises and investors who share our vision for a progressive, sustainable future.”

