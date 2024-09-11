Transforming tourism: Tapping into Nigeria’s trillion-naira treasure

L-R: Ademola Oduwoye, Global Branding and Tourism Development Strategist and former Tourism advisor to the Government of Fiji, Tanzania and Mauritius; Iyadunni Atinuke Gbadebo, director of sales and marketing, Eko Hotel and Suites; Paul Kavanagh, general manager, The Wheatbaker Hotel; Ime Udo, honorary special adviser on culture and tourism to the governor of Akwa Ibom State; and Otoide Ayemere, special adviser, technical to the minister of tourism, at the BusinessDay Tourism Conference 2024, in Lagos, yesterday. Pic by David Apara

Nigeria stands at the cusp of unlocking its vast tourism potential, BusinessDay’s first annual tourism event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the sector. However, the path forward requires not just ambition, but a concerted effort to innovate, regulate, and empower.

Themed: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Tourism Potential: Strategies for Sustainable Growth and Global Competitiveness,” key discussions at the event underscored the urgency of embracing Nigeria’s authentic identity, shifting the narrative from imitating international trends to celebrating indigenous experiences. Whether through elevating local cuisine, promoting gender equity in hospitality, or fostering public-private collaborations, the vision for Nigeria’s tourism sector is clear: it must be inclusive, culturally proud, and economically transformative.

Now is the time to act – to craft policies that drive investment, to curate experiences that tell Nigeria’s unique story, and to champion innovation that rises from within our communities.

Opening Remarks

Frank Aigbogun, publisher and CEO of BusinessDay Media Limited, represented by Tayo Fagbule, editor of BusinessDay, delivered the opening remarks. He challenged the perception that a large population is necessary for tourism success, citing Rwanda and Mauritius – two smaller nations that have built thriving tourism sectors despite their size and challenging histories.

He pointed to Rwanda, once known for the genocide, now a top eco-tourism destination, and Mauritius, which transformed from a sugarcane-dependent economy to one that heavily benefits from tourism. He further referenced South Sudan, where tourism thrives despite conflict, due to attractions like the KOB migration, considered one of the world’s largest land animal migrations.

Safety concerns, though significant, don’t always deter tourists. The key lies in infrastructure and manpower, as evidenced by destinations like Marrakesh, which have turned minimal resources into tourism gold through strategic connections. He also highlighted that Nigeria’s cultural exports – like Nollywood and Afrobeats – are already making waves globally, and the challenge is to translate this soft power into tourism-driven opportunities within the country.

As travelers seek less crowded destinations, Nigeria could fill the gap by developing themed tourism initiatives around food, music, and festivals. The country’s vibrant culture, combined with careful planning, could turn Nigeria into a sought-after tourism destination, especially as countries like Italy and Switzerland face challenges with over-tourism.

Keynote Addresses

Iyadunni Atinuke Gbadebo, director of Sales and Marketing at Eko Hotel and Suites, shared how Eko Hotel transitioned from a primarily business-oriented hotel to a tourist destination. She highlighted the success of their annual “Tropical Christmas Wonderland” event, which has attracted over 4,890 visitors, including international tourists. The event illustrates how private-sector initiatives can create new avenues for boosting tourism and hospitality revenues.

Gbadebo urged the government to support such private initiatives, noting that public-private partnerships can amplify Nigeria’s presence in global tourism. She emphasised the need for Nigerians to appreciate domestic tourism, recounting her personal experience at Jara Beach, where her family enjoyed excellent service and an unforgettable stay, showing that local attractions hold immense value.

In the keynote delivered by Otoide Ayemere, special adviser (Technical) to the Minister of Tourism, the focus was on decisive action to leverage Nigeria’s tourism assets. Ayemere, representing the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, underscored the federal government’s role as a vital partner in advancing tourism. He highlighted Nigeria’s wealth of underutilised assets – from cultural festivals to natural wonders like the Agbokim Waterfall and Obudu Mountain Resort – and expressed optimism about transforming these hidden gems into globally recognised tourist attractions.

Ayemere also noted that tourism contributed $17.3 billion to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, approximately 3.65 per cent of the economy, and with the right investments, this figure could grow significantly. He drew comparisons with France, where tourism contributes 7.5 per cent to GDP, stressing that Nigeria can reach similar heights with strategic development.

He stressed that the tourism industry in Nigeria holds immense potential for economic growth and job creation. The government recognises the need to invest in domestic tourism and create a favorable environment for private sector investment.

Initiatives such as the “Doctrine According to Tourism” campaign and the Echogenesis Incubator Series aim to promote community engagement, skills development, and entrepreneurship in the tourism sector. Infrastructure upgrades are also underway at key tourist sites.

Additionally, efforts are being made to enhance accessibility to tourism information through digital transformation, including virtual tours of heritage sites and mobile apps. The government is committed to fostering a vibrant and sustainable tourism industry in Nigeria.

Ayemere’s keynote ended with a strong call for collective action among government, the private sector, and civil society. He emphasised that while government support is critical, private sector investments are essential for unlocking Nigeria’s full tourism potential.

Paul Kavanagh, general manager of The Wheatbaker Hotel, delivered a dynamic presentation that examined the challenges and opportunities for Nigeria’s tourism. He opened with humour, sharing his Irish heritage and how it connects with Nigeria’s cultural depth. His speech revolved around why Nigeria should unlock its tourism potential, urging the country to rethink its messaging and strategies.

Kavanagh raised several key points:

He challenged the audience to think critically about promoting tourism in Nigeria beyond financial reasons. Tourism can change perceptions and promote unity.

The ideal tourist for Nigeria is the diaspora, with different opinions on targeting international visitors.

Challenges include lack of world-class facilities, poor airport infrastructure, and negative self-promotion. Opportunities lie in untapped assets like the Obudu Mountain Resort.

Exorbitant visa fees hinder tourism growth, with the £382 fee from London exceeding flight costs. Affordable and transparent visa policies are essential for attracting tourists.

He concluded by stressing the need for a clear marketing message, referencing Rwanda’s successful “Visit Rwanda” campaign and Ghana’s “Year of Return.” He also pointed out that while Nigeria’s tourism websites offer useful information, they lack commercial functions like booking engines, missing out on revenue opportunities. He suggested integrating platforms like Bookings.com and Hotels.com to keep economic benefits within Nigeria.

Kavanagh called on Nigeria to celebrate its rich stories and use tourism to change global perceptions, arguing that tourism has the power to rewrite Nigeria’s narrative on the international stage.

Recommendations for the Future

Investment in Facilities: Nigeria needs more large-scale hotels and international conference centres to attract global events.

Training and Education: There is a critical need for a full-time hotel management and catering college to maintain high standards in the hospitality industry.

Focus on Internal Tourism: With a population of over 220 million, Nigeria’s own citizens represent a massive untapped tourism market.

Commercialising Nigerian Tourism: Kavanagh emphasised the potential of tourism websites to generate revenue through booking services, tours, and event tickets.

First Panel Session

During the first panel session, led by moderator Temi Bamgbose, online news editor, BusinessDay Media; industry experts, including Ademola Oduwale, global branding and tourism strategist; Seyi Adewale, CEO, Mainstream Cargo Limited; Morenike George Taylor, president, Restaurants, Cafés, Bars, and Clubs, (RCBC) Association of Nigeria, and Ubong Ekpe Okon, managing director, Akwa Ibom Tourism Development Limited, shared their perspectives on transforming Nigeria’s tourism landscape.

Branding as the Foundation of Tourism Ademola Oduwale initiated the conversation by challenging the traditional focus on infrastructure, advocating instead for a stronger emphasis on branding. He compared Nigeria’s tourism potential to “a jar of honey in an abandoned warehouse,” arguing that the country’s tourism struggles stem from its lack of a cohesive national brand. Drawing on his experiences in Fiji, Tanzania, and Mauritius, Oduwale stressed that establishing a recognisable identity is crucial for attracting international tourists.

Improving Aviation for Seamless Travel Seyi Adewale expanded on Oduwale’s branding thesis by addressing critical gaps in Nigeria’s aviation strategy. He highlighted shortcomings in airport facilities, such as poor signage and limited transit services, and emphasised the need for better collaboration between the Ministries of Tourism and Aviation. Adewale believes that a seamless airport experience is essential to improve travelers’ perceptions of Nigeria as a tourist destination.

Private Sector as a Driver of Tourism Ubong Ekpe Okon brought a private sector perspective, showcasing the success of his “Dise Akwa Ibom” initiative, which targets African Americans interested in tracing their roots. Okon argued that the private sector should take the lead in tourism promotion, with the government focusing on regulatory support. His efforts to develop historical tourism in Akwa Ibom, including plans for a slave history museum, highlight the untapped potential of niche markets.

Operational Realities of Hospitality Morenike George Taylor provided insights into the operational challenges faced by Nigeria’s hospitality sector, including issues with taxation, staffing, and access to foreign exchange. She stressed the need for better coordination among government agencies and called for streamlined policies to support businesses importing critical resources, such as international chefs and ingredients.

Taxation and Policy Reforms The panel also discussed the burden of Nigeria’s complex taxation system on tourism businesses. One speaker pointed to efforts in Lagos to simplify tax compliance, but there was consensus that industry-specific policies are necessary to accommodate smaller businesses and foreign labor in the growing tourism sector.

Branding & Messaging Strategies Panelists emphasised the need for a more strategic approach to Nigeria’s tourism branding. They cited successful examples like the Ojude Oba festival, urging Nigeria to focus on promoting individual events and attractions rather than attempting to sell the country as a whole.

Private Sector’s Role in Aviation Highlighting the success of Air Peace and the potential of Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA), a panelist encouraged Nigeria to emulate Rwanda’s approach by offering discounted travel packages to younger, tech-savvy travelers.

Heritage Tourism’s Untapped Potential The panel also recognised the growing interest in heritage tourism among the descendants of former slaves, particularly from Brazil. Ogun state, with its historical ties to Brazil, was mentioned as an ideal location to develop this niche market.

Rebranding Nigeria’s Image Panelists called for a major shift in how Nigeria markets itself internationally. They argued that highlighting the country’s unique cultural and natural assets would significantly improve its global image, with Nigerian citizens playing a vital role in promoting domestic tourism.

Food & Drink as Drivers of Tourism The food and drink sector was identified as a key area to strengthen Nigeria’s tourism appeal. The panel concluded that businesses could achieve significant results by focusing on specific, controllable goals, despite the challenges of competition and ego within the industry.

Jara Beach Resort: A Case Study in Nigerian Hospitality

Mark Slade, co-founder of Jara Beach Resort, captivated the audience with the resort’s remarkable growth story. Starting as a small, family-run retreat, Jara Beach Resort has evolved into one of Nigeria’s top hospitality destinations.

Founding Vision and Growth Slade, originally from the United Kingdom, moved to Nigeria in 2008 and co-founded Little Company with his wife, Emilie. Their journey began with Little Zanzibar, a private retreat that eventually became the now-renowned Jara Beach Resort in Lagos.

Through self-financing and an aggressive 11-week renovation, the Slades opened the resort in November 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest Experience and Expansion Since opening, the resort has grown to 17 ocean-facing rooms, with a focus on personalised service and curated guest experiences. Slade emphasised their commitment to local sourcing and sustainability, incorporating solar panels and rainwater recycling to ensure eco-friendly operations.

Operational Strategy and Training Jara Beach Resort is known for its customer-centric approach, training staff rigorously to maintain high standards. The resort recently launched a training school that has attracted participants from various industries, achieving a 100 per cent satisfaction rating.

Sustainability and Community Engagement The resort is entirely off-grid, relying on sustainable practices such as wind turbines and inverter technology. Slade also highlighted the importance of community engagement and security, noting that strong relationships with the local community have been key to the resort’s success.

Celebrating 5 Years of Excellence Looking ahead, Jara Beach Resort will celebrate its 5th anniversary in November 2024. Slade’s presentation underscored the resilience required to thrive in Nigeria’s competitive hospitality industry, where Jara Beach Resort stands out as a beacon of sustainability, compliance, and customer advocacy.

Second Panel Session

The second panel of BusinessDay’s inaugural tourism event centered around empowering the hospitality and travel sectors through strategic regulation, investment, and innovation. Moderated by Andrew Okungbowa, editor of Travel and Tourism at New Telegraph, the session gathered industry experts to explore how collaborative efforts, progressive policies, and innovative thinking can fuel the growth of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Panelists: Ime Udo, honorary special adviser on Culture and Tourism to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State; Salome Danjuma, Food and Beverage manager, Wheatbaker Hotel and Nishita Nevanand, CEO, Savoir Faire Hospitality Limited and vice president, Women in Hospitality Nigeria.

Key Discussion Points:

Regulation and Policy: The Bedrock of Growth Ime Udoh underscored the significance of a robust regulatory framework, noting the ongoing review of Nigeria’s national tourism policy. This will provide clear guidelines for sectors like ecotourism, hospitality, and investment. She advocated for more intentional regulations on environmental and security issues, citing the transformation of a ravine into a world-class leisure park in Akwa Ibom as proof of what strong policies can achieve.

Key Takeaway: A well-structured national tourism policy is vital for guiding the sector’s growth, with government-private collaboration being essential.

Curating Unique Experiences: Telling Nigeria’s Story Through Food Salome Danjuma highlighted the importance of showcasing Nigeria’s culinary diversity beyond common dishes like jollof rice. She introduced traditional meals like masa and spirits such as ogogoro at the Wheatbaker Hotel, stressing that the presentation and storytelling behind food play a pivotal role in guest experiences.

Key Takeaway: Nigerian cuisine should be elevated and showcased as part of the cultural narrative, enhancing visitor experiences through local flavors.

Bridging the Gender Gap in Hospitality Nishita Adebanon addressed gender disparity in the hospitality sector, particularly the 45 per cent pay gap between men and women. She advocated for mentorship programs and transparent career growth opportunities for women in hospitality, especially for those managing small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Key Takeaway: There’s a pressing need for pay transparency and mentorship programs to empower women in the industry.

Private-Public Partnerships: A New Collaborative Model Returning to the theme of collaboration, Ime Udoh proposed a shift from the traditional roles of government and private sectors. She suggested a co-investment approach in tourism projects, ensuring both parties have a vested interest in success. The long coastline of Akwa Ibom was highlighted as a prime opportunity for world-class resorts and international tourism.

Key Takeaway: Joint funding models between the private and public sectors could unlock substantial growth in tourism.

Innovation Beyond Technology: Embracing Nigeria’s Unique Value Salome Danjuma emphasised that innovation in Nigerian hospitality need not always conform to Western technological standards. Highlighting local innovations like traditional distilleries, she pointed to the power of platforms like TikTok in amplifying Nigerian restaurants and experiences.

Key Takeaway: Innovation should be recognised in the context of Nigeria’s cultural assets, with social media playing a critical role in promotion.

Recommendations for the Future:

Tourism Development Fund: There was unanimous support for revisiting Nigeria’s tourism development fund to provide financial backing for the sector.

Inclusive National Tourism Policy: The policy should also prioritise inclusivity for all, including people with disabilities.

Investment in Technology: Panelists called for the development of booking platforms and technological innovations tailored to tourism.

Empowering Storytellers: To promote Nigeria’s cultural narrative, there was a recommendation to invest in storytellers who can authentically share the country’s heritage.

Now is the time to collaborate across sectors, ensuring that the private and public spheres invest together in the success of our tourism projects. Let’s redefine what it means to be proudly Nigerian – by transforming our rich cultural, culinary, and natural assets into powerful economic drivers. This message came through.