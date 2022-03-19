Trade minister inaugurates committee on review of weights and measures act

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has inaugurated a 10-member committee to review the Weights and Measures Act, Regulation and Table of Fees.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, Adebayo said that the need to meet global trends in weights and measures administration with its attendant consequences on Nigeria’s economy necessitated the ministry to review the extant law.

He said that the current act regulating legal metrology in Nigeria came into effect in 1962 and was amended in 1974.

“However, since then, there have been new realities that need to be reflected in the new act, regulation and table of fees that are being contemplated by the ministry,’’ he said.

The minister, among other things, urged the committee to review the fifth and eight schedules of the regulations of weight and measures to promote the “Ease of Doing Business’’.

“This includes facilitating adoption of business organisations domiciled in Nigeria to mono-lateral, bilateral and multilateral trade agreements to which Nigeria is a signatory,’’ Adebayo said.

He also tasked the committee to review the table of Fees and Fines currently charged on legal metrology services as well as put up a draft legislation for the Weights and Measures Regulatory agency.

Adebayo also said that the need to actualise the implementation of Nigeria National Quality Policy (NNQP) made it imperative for a review of the Weights and Measures Act.

Read also: APCON, NBC, EFCC team up to combat economic crimes in media, advertising industry

“It is envisaged that the implementation of the NNQP will bring about the improvement of quality of products and services manufactured or provided in Nigeria to meet internationally accepted quality standards.

“This will guarantee unlimited access to Nigeria’s produced goods in the global markets and complement the National Trade Policy Strategy (NTPS),’’ he said.

Adebayo expressed concern that some of the fees currently paid for services rendered to inspectors of Weights and Measures were too low in the current circumstance.

“That is the reason the ministry is taking the measures to ensure that fees paid for services and fines are commensurate and require a review,’’ the minister said.

Earlier, the Director, Weights and Measures Department in the ministry, Mr Hassan Ejibunu, said that the move would deepen the activities of legal metrology in Nigeria.

Ejibunu said that a review of the extant act would ensure equity, fairness and accuracy in trade transactions.

“And it is also to protect both the producer and the consumer and ensure confidence in measurement,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Sadiq Gegele, who responded on behalf of other members assured that the committee would do its best.

According to him, we are happy to be selected to be members of this committee and I want to assure the minister that we will not disappoint him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee has a duration of six weeks to deliver on the assignment.