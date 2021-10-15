Trade minister asks UK to ease restrictions, tariffs on Nigerian businesses

Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has called on the United Kingdom (UK) government to address the challenges faced by Nigerian businesses, especially with regards to restrictions and tariffs.

The minister made this call while assuring that the Nigerian government will prioritise efforts towards building capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises to attain relevant certifications for export to UK and EU markets.

Adebayo said these at the 6th ministerial meeting of the UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum (EDF) held virtually on Friday.

“Inasmuch as we are flexible and committed towards facilitating UK business concerns, we also request that the UK should continue to reciprocate and address the challenges faced by Nigerian businesses, especially with regards to restrictions and tariffs,” the kinuster said.

He stressed the importance of the Trade Policy relationship between the two countries pointing out that work was in progress towards reviewing Nigeria’s trade policy document to reflect current realities.

Adebayo commended the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Ahmed Ali for “being proactive in improving trade facilitation for UK businesses in Nigeria.”

“It is my hope that the U.K remains committed to facilitating deliberations for the purpose of addressing issues raised at the 4th Business Dialogue,” Adebayo said.

On the agreements reached at the forum, he emphasized the need to revive the workstreams with timelines, which had been adopted in the past, as a means of keeping track of our deliberations and commitments.

“I also encourage periodic stock-taking of our progress, to ensure that we are on course with committing to timelines and most importantly to ensure compliance with agreed decisions,” he added.

Participants at the forum include minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, United Kingdom Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Helen Grant, MP, Trade Commissioner for Africa, Alistair Long, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellin-Jones and Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ibrahim Ali.