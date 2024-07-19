Toyosi Etim-Effiong: Founder/CEO, That Good Media

Toyosi Etim-Effiong is a visionary media entrepreneur and influential figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, renowned for her pioneering efforts to bridge the gap between Nollywood and its global counterparts, primarily Hollywood. With a career spanning over eight dynamic years, Toyosi has carved a niche as a trailblazer, advocating for professionalism and innovation within film and television.

Educated with a BSc in Economics from Bowen University, an MSc in Economic Development and Policy Analysis from the University of Nottingham, and diplomas in Broadcast Journalism and Producing from the New York Film Academy, Toyosi blends academic rigor with creative entrepreneurship.

She founded That Good Media, a powerhouse talent agency and media conglomerate committed to providing structure to the film and TV industry in Nigeria. Under her leadership, ‘That Good Media’ facilitates and negotiates opportunities for Nigerian talent, ensuring they receive equitable recognition and advancement in the global entertainment landscape.

Through her agency, Toyosi has generated millions of naira for talents and continues to expand their earning opportunities by promoting Nollywood overseas.

Toyosi’s impact extends beyond business acumen. In 2019, she was appointed to the board of the Green Girl company, organisers of the Raising Girls Summit and Miss Nigeria pageant, where she contributed to empowering young girls in secondary schools. Toyosi also served as a FCMB ‘SheVentures Mentor’ in the same year, providing guidance and support to aspiring women entrepreneurs, resulting in measurable growth and success for her mentees.

Currently serving on the board of Mwankom, the parent company of Rolling Stone Africa, Toyosi plays a pivotal role in amplifying African voices and their impact within the global entertainment industry.

Leveraging the reputable affiliation with the main Rolling Stone brand, African stories and talent gain the recognition they deserve. This appointment highlights Toyosi’s unwavering commitment to elevating African narratives on the global stage and driving significant cultural influence worldwide as well as bridging the culture gap.

In addition, Toyosi’s partnership with the Essence Film Festival over three years has showcased top-tier Nollywood talent, enhancing global recognition and opportunities for Nigerian filmmakers and actors.

Her efforts have contributed to an increase in international recognition for Nollywood productions, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth within the African entertainment sector.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong remains at the forefront of shaping the future of African entertainment and facilitating financially beneficial opportunities for the industry’s stakeholders. Her journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication to transforming the narrative of African cinema on the global stage.