Tourism: FG partners Taraba on development of Mambilla Plateau, others

The Federal Ministry of Tourism has taken pragmatic moves to work hand in hand with the Taraba State Government towards enhancing operations at the Mambilla Plateau and some other tourist centres to encourage foreign investors in the State.

Consequently, Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, paid a courtesy call to Taraba State governor, where she took an official tour of the Mambila Plateau to assess the tourist potential and true state of the area

Addressing the Journalists in Jalingo, Taraba State Capital, shortly after the tour, the Minister applauded the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty at the Mambila Plateau, saying Taraba State stands as a profound symbol of historic relevance in the development of the tourism industry in the Country

She assured the Taraba State Government of Federal Government’s support, saying that the Government at the Centre was considering building an airstrip on the Mambilla Plateau to encourage investors and enhance tourism development in the area.

Stressing the need to work together to develop a tourism sector that the state could be proud of, Lola Ade-John, said that Sobowale Junior, the Proprietor of Seal Holdings Ltd, had expressed interest in collaborating with the Taraba State Government to explore opportunities for enhancing tourism development in the region.

“The UK-based investor is currently interested in establishing collaborative ventures and forming partnerships with Gashaka Gumti National Park and the esteemed Mambilla Plateau beverage company. This company is well-known for producing the renowned High Land Tea, a premium beverage that has gained a strong following.

“This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for both parties to leverage their strengths and expertise for mutual benefit and sustainable growth”, she noted.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba, who was represented by Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, appreciated the Minister for the visit and urged her to be encouraged by the natural endowments of the State and work out measures that would put the State on the roadmap of tourism development.

