Toriola, MTN CEO, 74 others honoured in Osun

Karl Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria

Karl Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria and 74 other distinguished individuals have been honoured with merit awards by the Osun State Government.

Toriola, a native of Modakeke in Osun State, was honoured with an award in the Innovation/ICT category.

He was represented by Opeyemi Awoyemi at the State award ceremony. The award ceremony was part of the activities marking the two-year anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Speaking at the event held in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke said the award was a non-partisan gesture to recognise excellence and acknowledge the huge contributions of Osun State indigenes to the State and the Country.

“As part of our second anniversary, we decided to honour Osun indigenes who have contributed to the development of the state. We scouted for our people who have made us proud in all fields of endeavors.

“This is not a political event. This is a non-partisan gesture to recognize excellence and acknowledge the huge contributions of our indigenes to the development of our state and nation”, he said.

Lasun Yusuf, the former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, commended the governor for his transformative impacts on the State during the past two years of his administration.

Share