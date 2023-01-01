Top fashion trends to look out for in 2023

The year 2023 is here and just as every year presents fashion trends, the year 2023 will also have some fashion trends that will be taking up space in your closet come 2023.

Pinterest, an American image sharing and social media service designed to enable saving and discovery of information on the internet recently presented a fashion trend report, showing these trends.

Each year, Pinterest puts together a guide to the biggest emerging trends they’re seeing on the horizon, from those that build upon existing favourites (hello, Y2K resurgence) to those that seemingly came out of nowhere and are now ready to take over, trickling down from the runways to your local store or finding footing on TikTok or Instagram.

Whether your personal style is ethereal and romantic or sleek and edgy, you’ll find something to spark your sartorial flame and get you ready for the New Year.

Here are some fashion trends to keep on your radar for your next shopping trip.

Fringed dresses

Call it the Dolly Parton effect. Indulge your inner rodeo star or free-spirited Woodstock attendee with fringed textures on dresses and jackets alike. While suede and leather fringe is the classic go-to, rhinestone fringe adds irresistible sparkle, especially when paired with a denim jacket. Fringe is fun on sleeves, skirt hems and even on wedding dresses—another emerging trend Pinterest noted for the coming year.

Think pink

Barbiecore will only get bigger and better, especially when the highly anticipated Barbie movie hits theatres in July. The doll with the never-ending closet continues to inspire fashion trendsetters, specifically with pink miniskirt ensembles that would make Elle Woods jealous. When you’re planning your spring and summer wardrobe, take a cue from Barbie and her crew and think (bright) pink!

Read also: Single-digit loan, power key to building sustainable fashion industry – Oghene

Gamer girl vibes

Think 2023, cyber chic will be all the rage, with video games and galactic glamour influencing our outfits. Even if you’re not a gamer, you can channel the techie look with futuristic glasses, loose-fitting jeans, and lots of black and silver and shiny chrome textures to give off that Rihanna in Ocean’s 8 allure.

Dystopian & avant garde inspiration

Sci-fi influence will also be felt via more dystopian, avant garde looks inspired by movies like Dune and Mad Max. Think of lots of drapey layers (Rick Owens would approve) or sleek catsuits with boots and long jackets. If it feels like something Katniss Everdeen would wear to battle at the Capitol, it’s probably on trend for 2023.

Romcom-core

Cue up your favourite ‘00s romantic comedies and take style cues from Jennifer Lopez in The Wedding Planner, Kate Hudson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Gabrielle Union in Deliver Us from Eva or Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30. Think miniskirts, tube tops, slip dresses and cargo pants in bright colours and prints, and accessories with butterfly or claw clips, mini bags and lots of sparkly rhinestone details.

Cool Girl aesthetic

The “cool girl” aesthetic continues to reign supreme on the trend scene, though we’re interested to see how the trend evolves over the next year. Hallmarks of the cool girl look include baggy jeans, cropped tees, hair in a claw clip, oversized jackets, cool sunglasses and sneakers—like Hailey Bieber out and about in her endless supply of vintage Levi’s and leather coats, Bella Hadid’s signature street style or Zendaya’s casual, off-duty style.