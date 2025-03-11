The global ginger market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $6.56 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0 per cent according to a US-based business research company.

This growth is driven by a combination of factors, including heightened consumer awareness of the health benefits of ginger, the rising popularity of ginger-infused beverages and health tonics, and the increasing adoption of ginger as a key ingredient in skincare products.

Additionally, growing disposable incomes and evolving lifestyles, along with the expanding availability of ginger-based products through online retail platforms, are further fueling the market’s expansion.

Here are the top 5 ginger-producing countries in the world;

India

India, widely recognized as the “home of spices,” stands as the world’s top producer, consumer, and exporter of spices. As reported by the FAO, the country is responsible for around 45 per cent of global spice production in 2023.

From 2015 to 2019, India’s ginger production surged by an impressive 135 per cent, increasing from 760,000 metric tons to 1.7 million metric tons, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 per cent according to Statista reports.

Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the major producers of ginger globally, with an annual output of nearly 523,000 metric tons, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Between 2015 and 2019, Nigeria’s ginger production grew by 67 per cent, rising from 413,000 metric tons to 691,000 metric tons.

Accounting for 15 per cent of global ginger production, Nigeria’s output is projected to grow at an impressive rate of 6 per cent annually, as forecasted by the National Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Remarkably, around 90 per cent of this production is exported. Nigerian ginger is especially valued for its pungency and high oleoresin oil content, the active ingredient most sought after in ginger. The ginger season runs from May to October, ensuring a steady supply for over nine months, which guarantees sustainable exports throughout the year.

China

In 2022, China contributed approximately 13 per cent of global ginger production, according to reports. From 2015 to 2019, China’s ginger production increased by 17 per cent, rising from 495,000 metric tons to 581,000 metric tons, as reported by Statista.

Nepal

Nepal is a key global producer of ginger which accounts for about 5.9 percent of global production and ranks among the top five exporters worldwide. It is the world’s fourth-largest ginger exporter, with approximately 70 per cent of its domestic production being shipped to India.

Ginger farming provides a crucial source of cash income for farmers in key production districts. Ginger in Nepal is available in three forms: fresh, dried, and processed. Nepal’s ginger production grew by 22.7 per cent between 2015 and 2019 according to reports by Statista.

Indonesia

Indonesia ranks as the fifth-largest ginger producer globally, following India, China, Nigeria, and Nepal. In 2022, the country accounted for approximately 5.1 per cent of total global ginger production, according to FAO reports.

This positions Indonesia with significant business opportunities in the herbs industry, as both domestic and global market potential remain expansive.

However, Indonesia’s ginger production declined by 44 per cent between 2015 and 2019, and it is projected to stabilize around 170,000 metric tons in the coming years, according to reports.

