Top 20 leading causes of death in the world — WHO

The leading causes of death worldwide reflect both non-infectious and infectious diseases, as well as other factors such as injuries. These conditions contribute significantly to global mortality rates, and understanding the most common causes can help guide healthcare priorities and interventions.

In 2021, over 68 million people worldwide died, with the top 20 leading causes accounting for 71.5% of all deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), here are the top 20 leading causes of death in the world in 2021

1. Ischaemic heart disease

Ischaemic heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 9 million deaths, or 13.2% of total deaths. This condition is a major contributor to cardiovascular mortality, often linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, physical inactivity, and smoking.

2. COVID-19

COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has had a devastating impact on global health, resulting in 8.7 million deaths, or 12.8% of total deaths. The pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in healthcare systems worldwide and changed the way society approaches public health.

3. Stroke

Stroke is responsible for 7 million deaths, which make up 10.2% of total deaths. This non-infectious disease involves a sudden disruption of blood flow to the brain, often caused by high blood pressure, smoking, or diabetes.

4. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

COPD, which affects the lungs and airways, causes 3.5 million deaths, or 5.2% of total deaths. The primary causes of COPD include smoking and long-term exposure to air pollution.

5. Lower respiratory infections

Lower respiratory infections, such as pneumonia, continue to be a significant cause of mortality, resulting in 2.5 million deaths, or 3.6% of the total. These infections disproportionately affect young children and the elderly.

6. Trachea, bronchus, and lung cancers

Lung cancer, a leading cancer-related cause of death, accounts for 1.9 million deaths, or 2.7% of total deaths. Smoking and air pollution are major risk factors for lung cancer.

7. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are responsible for 1.8 million deaths, or 2.7% of the global death toll. These neurodegenerative diseases are more common in older populations and pose a growing challenge due to ageing demographics.

8. Diabetes

Diabetes causes 1.6 million deaths, or 2.4% of total deaths. Poor diet, lack of physical activity, and genetic predisposition are key risk factors for diabetes, which leads to complications like heart disease and kidney failure.

9. Kidney diseases

Kidney diseases, including chronic kidney disease and kidney failure, contribute to 1.4 million deaths, or 2.1% of total deaths. These conditions often result from hypertension, diabetes, and other lifestyle-related factors.

10. Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB), an infectious disease caused by bacteria that primarily affects the lungs, causes 1.4 million deaths, or 2.0% of total deaths. TB remains a major global health issue, particularly in low-income countries.

11. Hypertensive heart disease

Hypertensive heart disease, resulting from high blood pressure, is responsible for 1.4 million deaths, or 2.0% of total deaths. Managing blood pressure through lifestyle changes and medication can prevent many of these deaths.

12. Cirrhosis of the liver

Cirrhosis, a liver disease often caused by alcohol abuse or viral infections like hepatitis, claims 1.3 million lives, or 1.9% of total deaths. It is a leading cause of liver-related mortality worldwide.

13. Diarrhoeal diseases

Diarrhoeal diseases, which are primarily caused by infections, contribute to 1.2 million deaths, or 1.8% of the total. Poor sanitation and lack of access to clean water are significant contributors to these deaths, particularly in developing regions.

14. Road injuries

Accidents on the road, including car crashes, pedestrian accidents, and motorbike injuries, cause 1.2 million deaths, or 1.7% of total deaths. Road safety measures, such as seatbelts, helmets, and traffic laws, can help reduce these fatalities.

15. Colon and rectum cancers

Cancers of the colon and rectum cause 954,000 deaths or 1.4% of total deaths. Early detection through screening and lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet and exercise can reduce the risk of these cancers.

16. Preterm birth complications

Preterm birth complications are responsible for 934,000 deaths, or 1.4% of total deaths. These complications are a leading cause of neonatal mortality, especially in low-resource settings.

17. Stomach cancer

Stomach cancer causes 856,000 deaths, or 1.3% of total deaths. The risk factors for stomach cancer include infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria and a diet high in salted and smoked foods.

18. Falls

Falls, often related to age, frailty, or accidents, contribute to 739,000 deaths, or 1.1% of total deaths. Preventive measures such as safer living environments and balance exercises can help reduce fall-related fatalities.

19. Self-harm

Self-harm, including suicide, results in 726,000 deaths, or 1.1% of total deaths. Mental health support, social interventions, and awareness can help address the rising rates of self-harm and suicide.

20. Breast cancer

Breast cancer causes 705,000 deaths, or 1.0% of total deaths. Regular screening and early detection are vital in reducing the mortality associated with this disease.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

