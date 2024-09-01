Certain celebrities in the entertainment and sports sectors, have gained recognition and accumulated significant wealth by making strategic business moves.

Taylor Swift became the first musician to reach billionaire status primarily from music and performances in October 2023.

Three months later, television producer Dick Wolf joined the billionaire ranks, with estimated pretax career earnings of $1.9 billion from shows like Law & Order and FBI.

Swift and Wolf are among the growing number of celebrity billionaires on the Forbes World’s Billionaires list, which has seen a surge in recent years.

Ten of the 14 celebrities on this list have reached billionaire status within the past four years, driven by their ability to capitalise on brand and fame.

Most have built their fortunes through entrepreneurship and ventures beyond their primary careers.

According to Forbes, here are the top 14 billionaire celebrities of 2024 and how they made their fortunes

1. George Lucas — $5.5 bn

George Lucas, age 79, from the U.S., is the visionary behind the Star Wars franchise. He became a billionaire in 1997, with his wealth largely stemming from LucasFilm, the production company responsible for the iconic Star Wars series. In 2012, LucasFilm was sold to Disney for over $4 bn in cash and stock, securing Lucas’s place as the richest celebrity in the world.

2. Steven Spielberg — $4.8 bn

Steven Spielberg, age 77, from the U.S., is known for directing blockbuster films like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List. He made his first appearance on the billionaire list in 1994. Spielberg opted to take a percentage of gross sales from his movies instead of a salary. This strategy, along with ongoing royalties from Universal theme parks, has contributed to his substantial fortune.

3. Michael Jordan — $3.2 bn

Michael Jordan, age 61, from the U.S., became the first billionaire athlete in 2015. His wealth largely comes from brand partnerships, with the most notable being his collaboration with Nike on the Jordan brand, which has generated more than $1.8 bn for him. Additionally, Jordan’s investment in the Charlotte Hornets NBA team, which he sold in 2023 for $3 bn, significantly increased his net worth.

4. Oprah Winfrey — $2.8 bn

Oprah Winfrey, age 70, from the U.S., made history in 2003 as the first black female billionaire. Her wealth has been built through a diverse media empire, including investments in real estate and her own production company. Winfrey has also been a key shareholder and board member of WeightWatchers, although she recently announced plans to step down.

5. Jay-Z — $2.5 bn

Jay-Z, age 54, from the U.S., became hip-hop’s first billionaire by expanding his fortune through strategic business deals. He sold a 50% stake in his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to LVMH for at least $300m and a majority stake in his cognac label D’Usse to Bacardi for $750m. Jay-Z also holds significant stakes in companies like Uber and Block.

6. Kim Kardashian — $1.7 bn

Kim Kardashian, age 43, from the U.S., transformed her reality TV fame into a billion-dollar empire through her beauty and clothing brands. Her shapewear line, Skims, was valued at $4 bn in 2023. Additionally, she sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty makeup company to Coty in 2020 for $200 million, though she later shut down the brand.

7. Peter Jackson — $1.5 bn

Peter Jackson, age 62, from New Zealand, is the director behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises. He accumulated most of his wealth through Weta Digital, a visual effects company he co-founded. In 2021, Jackson sold a portion of Weta’s assets to Unity Software, earning nearly $1 billion in cash and stock.

8. Tyler Perry — $1.4 bn

Tyler Perry, age 54, from the U.S., is a prolific creator and actor who has earned over $1 bn in pretax income throughout his career. He is known for his TV shows, movies, and stage plays. Perry also made headlines when he lent his Los Angeles home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

9. Rihanna — $1.4 bn

Rihanna, age 36, from Barbados, built her wealth through stakes in two billion-dollar brands: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. Both ventures are in collaboration with LVMH and have played a significant role in making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the world.

10. Tiger Woods — $1.3 bn

Tiger Woods, age 48, from the U.S., joined the billionaire club during his active sports career, driven by his celebrity status and lucrative endorsements. Woods has earned over $1.7 billion in his career, with a long-term partnership with Nike being particularly notable. He recently launched his clothing line, Sun Day Red.

11. LeBron James — $1.2 bn

LeBron James, age 39, from the U.S., has accumulated over $1 bn in earnings on and off the court. His investments include real estate, stakes in Blaze Pizza, his production company SpringHill, and sports ventures like Fenway Sports Group, which owns multiple major sports teams.

12. Magic Johnson — $1.2 bn

Magic Johnson, age 64, from the U.S., transitioned from a successful basketball career to becoming a savvy business investor. His wealth primarily comes from his stake in EquiTrust, a life insurance provider. Johnson also holds ownership stakes in several professional sports teams, including the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

13. Dick Wolf — $1.2 bn

Dick Wolf, age 77, from the U.S., is the creator of popular crime TV shows like Law & Order and FBI. He joined the billionaire list due to his extensive earnings over a 30-year television career. His shows have become staples of American television, contributing nearly $2 bn in pretax income.

14. Taylor Swift — $1.1 bn

Taylor Swift, age 34, from the U.S., became a billionaire in 2023, propelled by her historic Eras Tour, which earned her $190m after taxes. Her wealth is unique as it is primarily based on songwriting and performing, making her the first person to reach billionaire status through these avenues.

