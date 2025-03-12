In 2025, some countries continue to allocate minimal resources to military expenditures, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Their strategy emphasises diplomacy, regional cooperation, and reliance on international organisations for security. While military spending remains low, technological advancements like cyber security and drone surveillance shape modern warfare.

Nations with strong defence capabilities influence global security, while smaller military budgets limit negotiating power in international relations and strategic alliances.

According to data from Global Firepower, here are the top 10 countries with the lowest military expenditure in 2025

1. Bhutan – $14 million

Bhutan maintains the smallest defence budget at $14 million. The country follows a policy of non-aggression and relies on its strong diplomatic ties, particularly with India, for security.

2. Belize – $29.54 million

Belize’s defence spending stands at $29.54 million. The country has a small military force focused on internal security and border protection.

3. Central African Republic – $45.99 million

The Central African Republic, despite ongoing security challenges, allocates $45.99 million to its military. International peacekeeping forces play a significant role in maintaining stability.

4. Burkina Faso – $81.28 million

With a defence budget of $81.28 million, Burkina Faso prioritises counterinsurgency efforts. International partnerships supplement its military resources.

5. Nicaragua – $91 million

Nicaragua allocates $91 million to its military, with a focus on internal security and disaster response operations.

6. Benin – $98.35 million

Benin’s military budget stands at $98.35 million. The country maintains a modest force, concentrating on national security and regional cooperation.

7. Madagascar – $112.21 million

Madagascar directs $112.21 million to its military, primarily for coastal surveillance and internal security measures.

8. Laos – $135 million

Laos spends $135 million on defence, focusing on border security and maintaining a small military presence.

9. Suriname – $144 million

Suriname’s military expenditure amounts to $144 million. The country maintains a relatively small force, with a focus on domestic security and disaster response.

10. Montenegro – $148.1 million

Montenegro rounds off the list with a defence budget of $148.1 million. The country, a NATO member, relies on alliances for security while maintaining a limited military force.

