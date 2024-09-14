Top 10 countries with the highest business bribery risk in the world

Bribery and corruption continue to threaten companies, especially in nations with weak governance and poor enforcement of anti-corruption laws. These risks are heightened in countries where unethical business practices and ineffective law enforcement create high-risk environments for businesses.

The TRACE Bribery Risk Matrix, which evaluates 194 jurisdictions worldwide, measures bribery risk through four key areas: Business Interactions with the Government, Anti-Bribery Enforcement, Government and Civil Service Transparency, and Civil Society Oversight, including media involvement.

Here are the top 10 countries with the highest business bribery risk:

North Korea – Bribery risk score 92

North Korea’s strict state control and lack of transparency make it one of the most high-risk environments for business bribery. Its totalitarian regime and closed economy create barriers to ethical business operations.

Turkmenistan – Bribery risk score 89

With an authoritarian government and a highly controlled economy, Turkmenistan poses significant bribery and corruption risks. The lack of transparency and limited accountability further complicate business dealings.

Syria – Bribery risk score 88

The ongoing conflict in Syria has led to the collapse of the rule of law, making corruption and bribery rampant. Businesses face substantial risks due to the breakdown of governance and legal systems.

Yemen – Bribery risk score 83

The civil war in Yemen has created a weak governance structure, where bribery and corruption flourish. Businesses in this unstable environment face constant challenges in navigating regulatory and legal frameworks.

Equatorial Guinea – Bribery risk score 87

Equatorial Guinea, the highest-risk country in Africa, faces widespread bribery, particularly in the oil sector. The opaque nature of government operations and limited transparency make it extremely difficult for businesses to operate ethically.

South Sudan – Bribery risk score 81

Still grappling with political instability and conflict, South Sudan suffers from pervasive bribery risks. Weak infrastructure, institutional corruption, and political instability deter investment and complicate business operations.

Venezuela – Bribery risk score 80

Venezuela’s chronic economic instability, along with a lack of transparent governance, has made corruption and bribery rampant. Businesses must navigate constant risks in an environment marked by inefficiency and unethical practices.

Republic of Congo – Bribery risk score 79

In the Republic of Congo, businesses in the oil and mining sectors are particularly vulnerable to bribery risks. Corruption permeates various levels of government, and the unpredictable regulatory environment makes business operations uncertain.

Chad – Bribery risk score 78

Chad’s economy, heavily reliant on oil, is marred by corruption. Businesses frequently encounter demands for unofficial payments to overcome regulatory hurdles. The country’s weak institutions and ongoing security challenges exacerbate the risks.

Democratic Republic of Congo – Bribery risk score 77

Rich in natural resources, the DRC presents a high bribery risk, especially in the mining sector. Weak enforcement of laws, combined with widespread corruption, creates an environment where bribery is often required to navigate business dealings.