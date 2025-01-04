Top 10 African countries excelling in fighting corruption

Corruption remains a critical challenge across the globe, undermining economic growth, public trust, and governance. In many nations, efforts to tackle corruption are met with widespread public scrutiny, as citizens demand transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership.

While the battle against corruption is ongoing, some governments are making notable strides, gaining the approval of their populations for their performance in combating this societal menace. These efforts enhance governance and lay the foundation for sustainable development and equitable resource distribution.

According to the Afrobarometer, here are the top 15 Countries performing fairly well and very well in fighting corruption

1. Benin (77%)

Benin leads the list with 77% of its population rating its government’s efforts against corruption as either fairly well or very well. This impressive figure reflects the country’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

2. Tanzania (65%)

Tanzania has made significant strides in anti-corruption measures, with 65% of citizens acknowledging these efforts. The government has implemented stringent laws and policies to tackle corruption in public and private sectors.

3. Zambia (61%)

Zambia’s anti-corruption initiatives have gained the approval of 61% of its population. Reforms in governance and law enforcement have played a key role in this success.

4. Mali (59%)

Despite facing various challenges, Mali has shown resilience in combating corruption, with 59% of its citizens appreciating the government’s performance.

5. Sierra Leone (58%)

In Sierra Leone, 58% of people believe the government is making progress in the fight against corruption, thanks to robust anti-corruption agencies and increased public awareness campaigns.

6. Guinea (52%)

Guinea has earned recognition for its anti-corruption efforts, with 52% of its citizens expressing satisfaction with the government’s performance.

7. Seychelles (50%)

Known for its political stability, Seychelles sees 50% of its population applauding the government’s efforts to curb corruption.

8. Niger (46%)

Niger has adopted multiple reforms to fight corruption, and 46% of its citizens rate these efforts as effective.

9. Côte d’Ivoire (38%)

Côte d’Ivoire has seen a gradual improvement in tackling corruption, with 38% of its people viewing the efforts positively.

10. Togo (38%)

Togo shares the same rating as Côte d’Ivoire, with 38% acknowledging the government’s attempts to address corruption.

