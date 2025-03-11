The price of tomatoes in Jos, Plateau State, has fallen significantly from ₦31,000 per basket in December 2024 to as low as ₦15,000 in March 2025. This sharp decline is primarily due to an influx of tomatoes from major producing local government areas, including Mangu, Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Jos North, and Jos South among other local governments, leading to a market glut.

A big basket of tomatoes, which was sold between ₦31,000 and ₦33,000 in December, is now priced between ₦15,000 and ₦18,000, while the small basket that was priced between ₦12,000 and ₦13,000 is now going for ₦5,500.

BusinessDay reports that like other States, dry season farming in Plateau plays a significant role in the abundance of tomato harvests, as it allows farmers to grow crops during off-peak seasons, boosting overall supply.

With the increased production during this period, tomatoes flood the market, leading to a drop in prices due to the surplus. This seasonal shift in farming practices enables producers to meet consumer demand year-round, but the oversupply typically results in lower market prices, benefiting consumers but challenging farmers in terms of profitability.

Major markets in the Jos metropolis visited by BusinessDay on Monday, such as Building Materials, Farin Gada, and Taminus, were experiencing the price drop. The abundance of tomatoes has led to prices at the retail level decreasing significantly, with some buyers expressing satisfaction over the bargains available in the markets.

Read also: Tomato farmers lose N2bn to poor storage facilities amid bumper harvest

However, farmers and traders are expressing deep concern over the situation. Many are facing financial hardships, having invested heavily in production, only to sell at a loss due to the market glut.

“The current prices are insufficient to cover production costs, let alone provide a profit. Many of us took loans for cultivation and are now struggling to repay, potentially hindering future access to credit we plant tomatoes more during dry season that is why there is always a drop in price l during dry season.” Shehu Ibrahim, a farmer expressed his frustration.

“The prevailing prices are leading to significant losses. If the situation persists, many farmers might be discouraged from future tomato cultivation, jeopardizing our livelihoods”; said John Aware, also a farmer.

Conversely, consumers are benefiting from the reduced prices, enjoying affordable access to tomatoes. Cynthia Chukwuka, a regular market-goer, expressed her satisfaction

“The current prices allow me to purchase in larger quantities, benefiting my household”; she said.

Christiana, another buyer, hopes prices will continue to decrease “Lower prices make it easier for families to incorporate tomatoes into their meals.”

In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in Jos, Ishaku Bugama, the Plateau State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, attributed the boost in tomatoes production to the State Government’s strategic interventions.

Speaking on the impact of these initiatives, Bugama explained that when the Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s Administration inaugurated, tomatoes and vegetables were among the key areas of focus.

He said a dedicated crop zone for tomatoes was established, significantly increasing local production.

Bugama also credited the efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang in further enhancing tomato production in the State. According to Bugama, the governor’s support has contributed to a noticeable reduction in tomato prices, reflecting the positive impact of the state’s agricultural interventions.

He noted that it was as a result of these efforts that Plateau had seen a sharp decline in the prices of tomatoes, benefiting consumers and improving the local agricultural economy.

“I must tell you that the efforts of his Excellency Caleb Mutfwang, the executive governor of Plateau State has increased tomatoes production that you can see that there is sharp decline in tomatoes prices as we speak”, he said.

Share