Today’s economy thrives on creativity, Innovation, digital technology – Abiru

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has said that the new economy thrives on creativity, Innovation and digital technology.

Abiru made the observation last weekend when he joined His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu and other dignitaries to celebrate the 2022 Ikorodu Oga Day grand finale.

The senator, who was the chairman of the occasion, delivered a paper on how Technology, Innovation and creativity can be deployed in harnessing vast opportunities in the culture and tourism sector, said: “The new economy that we live in today thrives essentially on creativity, Innovation and digital technology, and has made the opportunity for growth in tourism and other creative sectors vast and vibrant.

“Innovation and creativity are the catalysts of every sector today; from farming to medicare to education, etc. Not only can we use technology to position the Ikorodu Oga Day and the rich cultural heritage of our people in the entire division on the global stage, we can also deploy innovation and technology to tap the vast economic opportunities in our tourism sector.”

The Senator noted that the rich cultural heritage of Ikorodu division, its historical sites and festivals that have huge tourism potential include: Palaver Island where the first treaty was signed in 1853; Ijede warm water spring fast going into extinction; Isiu couple river where it is forbidden to mix the two; The Etunrenren spring; The Ikorodu defence wall of 1600 with the Ojubode gateway and the Ebute-Iga aquatic stadium host of boat regatta.

He listed others such as, “The Majidun Shrimps breeding ground; Ogun river forest reserve, which is the largest collection of wildlife in Lagos State; Ebute Iga Liwe festival which is an open display of water regatta; Agemo festival – an open display of tradition and religion, among others.”

The Senator, who is said to have impacted lives of thousands of Constituents across the 98 wards in the 16 LGs/LCDAs in the Lagos East Senatorial District through his people-oriented programmes and interventions, gave a good account of the mandate entrusted to him in the last two years to the admiration of the people.

Abiru, whose focus is based on three major pillars, namely: Legislative, Empowerment/ Facilitations and Endowment, disclosed that he has built a first-of-its-kind innovation hub in Lagos East, known as Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) which will be commissioned before the end of the year.

“As your Senator, I am passionate about genuine development that will bring about prosperity in the new world that we live in today, and it is the singular reason why my focus has been around Human Capital “Development for youths and entrepreneurs. I am therefore happy to let you know that I have set – up The Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) here in Ikorodu, in furtherance of this global development and opportunity,” Abiru said.

Under the legislative role, in the last 23 months, 13 private member bills have been sponsored by Senator Abiru and 3 others co-sponsored by him.

All the bills have scaled first reading. Two (2) of the bills are of particular interest to our entrepreneurs (MSME) and the youth. They are: Copyright bill 2021 (Repeal and Re- enactment) which has gone through first and second readings, public hearing and third reading and has been passed in the Senate. The second bill is the Franchise Regulation Bill 2022 which has gone through first and second readings and is now awaiting public hearing.

On the Ikorodu/Sagamu Road which is almost completed, Abiru said: “The efforts I made through this motion has led to the accelerated work improvement on Ikorodu – Sagamu Road to about 80% completion now.

“From Sabo to First-gate, Odogunyan, Ita-Oluwo, Ogijo, Gbaga, Sotubo to Mosimi, almost all critical sections of the road have been reconstructed. This has brought great relief to commuters, motorists and businesses along the Ikorodu/Sagamu corridor.

“Equally, the same motion has also given major consideration and attention for the complete rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Itoikin-Epe road by the Federal Government, as the final award of the contract is presently awaiting the Federal Executive Council final approval.”

Other achievements of the Senator, according to him, include the facilitation of four blocks of 16 classrooms at Aga Primary School, a 40-bed Health facility and Dental centre at Ikorodu Campus of Lagos State University of Science and Technology(LASUSTECH), a 40-bed health facility at Isiu, another 40-bed health centre at Mascara Health Centre, Agboyi Ketu, facilitation of 960 seater capacity stadium at Epe, remodelling of ancient Oluwo Fish Market, Epe, Monthly financial support to over 2500 indigent constituents under COVID-19 Relief Support, Bursary award to 600 higher institution students across the district, N300Million Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan at the rate of 6 percent per annum among others.

On Human Capital Development, he announced a donation of N5 million (Five Million Naira) to Ikorodu Oga Development Associations(IKODASS) for education support of brilliant, indigent students in the Ikorodu Division.

Dignitaries at the event include Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare-Agoro Ranodu Of Imota Ikorodu, High Chief Alliu Musediq, Olisa of Ijede, His Royal Majesty, Oba Basiru Sotonwa, the Sekumade of Ipakodo, HRM, Oba Monsuru Abimbola Adekanbi Oladega, Akinmasa 1, The Olu of Agboyi Kingdom, Olori of Olubeshe, Member, House of Representatives (Ikorodu Federal Constituency), Hon. Babajimi Benson, Chairman IKODASS, Mr Rotimi Erogbogbo, former Chairman of IKODASS, Otunba Ayodele Elesho, the Agbaakin of Ikorodu, Otunba Ganiyu Abiru

Others are Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof. Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya, Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello, LASU Pro-Chancellor, David Sunmoni and his wife, Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle, Member, LASUBEB, Prince Amid Adekunle Oduborisa, President, Oriwu Club, Alhaja Taofikat Allison, Iyaloja General of Ikorodu Division, APC Lagos State House Assembly candidate, Moshood Aro, Aarebinrin Folashade Oba, Vice-Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, Monzor Olowosago, Publisher, Oriwu Sun newspapers, among others.