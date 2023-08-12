Tobi Amusan gets greenlight for Budapest 2023

Nigerian track star Tobi Amusan has been given the green light by World Athletics to compete in the World Championship starting this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan’s journey to the Budapest 2023 World Championships faced uncertainty due to a doping investigation. The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) hadn’t included her name in the upcoming event until the global athletics body confirmed her participation.

After initially facing a suspension for missing three tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has now allowed the 26-year-old athlete to proudly represent Nigeria at the World Championship. Her appearance before the jury on Thursday resulted in a positive outcome.

In the semifinals of the women’s 100m hurdles, Amusan astonished the world with a record-breaking time of 12.12 seconds, and although her final time of 12.06 seconds was deemed wind-aided, it still showcased her incredible talent.

Read alsoI am a clean athlete, says Tobi Amusan, vows to challenge AIU charge

Heading into the Budapest 2023 competition, Amusan stands as a top contender, despite her July suspension casting a temporary shadow on her title defense. Despite a slow start to the season with a time of 12.34 seconds, she remains a force to be reckoned with.

Nia Ali holds the world’s best time ahead of the Budapest athletics showcase with 12.30 seconds, closely followed by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Kendra Harrison with a season-best time of 12.31 seconds.